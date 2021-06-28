From villain to hero: Morata scored a great goal to qualify Spain for the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 [Video]

Morata received insults and threats after his last matches.

Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / . / .

Alvaro Morata He has been one of the most questioned soccer elite forwards in recent years. And in the Euro 2020, the criticism against him did not stop until today. The Spanish striker took revenge for his past failures and with a great goal cleared Spain’s path to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Those led by Luis Enrique beat Croatia 5-3 in overtime. With the match 3-3, at minute 100 ′, Morata he dropped a perfectly shaped cross, then kicked the ball while airborne to beat the Croatian goalkeeper.

It was a real goal that put Croatia on the ropes. This is how Spain started the last clean and jerk, which ended three minutes later with Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal.

⚽Gooooooool

⚽Gooooooool

⚽Gooooooool

Gooooal de ÁLVARO MORATA ⚽⚽⚽ # CRO 3-4 #ESP #EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 🔴 Live! 👉 https://t.co/4qRDsmoleZ

📲 Free on the TUDN APP and Prende TV pic.twitter.com/86swjAisFO – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 28, 2021

After finishing the group stage of Euro 2020, Morata shared his experience with a part of the fans: “I received threats, insults to my family, they told me that I hope my children die. After the Spain-Poland I spent nine hours without sleeping“He told El Partidazo of Cadena Cope.

😢 “I ACCEPT the CRITICS … but from there to receive THREATS and insults …” 🗣 MORATA tells it like this in @partidazocope. #ChiringuitoSeleccion pic.twitter.com/SrrE75QFrO – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 24, 2021

Morata scored a goal against Poland, but also missed. And against Slovakia he missed a penalty. Finally he removed the ghosts from his head and with a cool head at a time when the legs did not accompany defined as a great.

Spain qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. In this instance they will meet Switzerland, a team that surprised the tournament by eliminating France on penalties.