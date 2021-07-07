from traveling fairs to operating rooms

Wikimedia Commons ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NQpjEDq6kZmyc1pOUO1kxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYxMS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WO6VQTAbd2qzDwCmvbHptw–~B/aD05MTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b8078dca7f1657e0a926a340b686a0e7″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NQpjEDq6kZmyc1pOUO1kxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYxMS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WO6VQTAbd2qzDwCmvbHptw–~B/aD05MTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b8078dca7f1657e0a926a340b686a0e7″/>British satirical cartoon about nitrogen oxide or ‘laughing gas’. Wikimedia Commons

The search for palliative remedies against pain by doctors and healers has been a constant since the dawn of humanity: opium, cannabis, coca, nightshades, alcohol. However, the birth of gaseous anesthesia, which was the great revolution in surgery, did not take place until the middle of the 19th century. The term “anesthesia” (from the Greek anaisqhsia) is attributed to Oliver W. Holmes (1846) and comes to mean “without sensitivity”.

During the 18th century the chemical disciplines flourished and the so-called “pneumatic medicine” was born, with the discovery of a large quantity of gases. Among them, it is worth mentioning nitrous oxide (phlogisticated nitrous air), discovered in 1775 by the English chemist Joseph Priestley when he treated iron filings with nitric acid in the heat.

This would be the first anesthetic gas in history.

The “laughing gas” and the ether

However, it would be the young chemist Humphry Davy who would discover the anesthetic properties of nitrous oxide, also known as nitrous oxide. He did so by experiencing in himself, in 1796, the effects of this gas in relieving dental pain. In his 1800 book, he speculated that the new gas could have an important utility in surgery, given its analgesic capacity.

Similar circumstances concurred with regard to the ether. Davy’s aide and student, Michael Faraday, studied the properties of ether and noted that its ability to induce a state of lethargic numbness was very similar to that of nitrous oxide. This observation was published in the Quarterly Journal of Science and the Arts in 1818, but it also went virtually unnoticed by the scientific community.

In this way, both nitrogen protoxide and ether did not find their therapeutic niche and ended up obtaining great success as substances for recreational use. In fact, nitrous oxide, due to its euphoric capacity, achieved enormous popularity as “laughing gas” or “laughing gas” in high society gatherings and, later, in the circus scene.

For its part, ether became a euphoric drink, direct competition from alcoholic beverages and also dispensed in bars and taverns, causing in some countries, such as Ireland, a veritable epidemic of “etheromania”.

Dentists go into action

We owe the true development of gaseous anesthesia to the group of dentists. These professionals were very concerned, for obvious reasons, with improving the care and fidelity of patients who were severely punished by painful processes.

In fact, the recovery for medical science of the anesthetic properties of nitric oxide and ether is due to two North American dentists, Horace Wells and Williams TG Morton. As with other great contributions to the history of medicine, in this controversial history, serendipity played a crucial role.

In 1844, practicing in the town of Hartford, Wells attended a performance of the famous Barnum Circus. It featured, among other attractions, a laughing gas session led by a traveling pharmacist named Gardner Q. Colton.

By chance a neighbor of the town, Samuel Cooley, suffered a spectacular injury during the session, without showing any type of pain while the effects of the gas lasted. Wells quickly saw the possible utility of this substance in the exercise of his profession and asked Colton to come to his office to apply the gas to himself and have a tooth extracted.

Given the success of the procedure, Wells routinely used nitrous oxide in his practice and eventually convinced a prestigious surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, John C. Warren, to make a public demonstration of the effects of gas in a surgical procedure. This demonstration with azote oxide took place on January 20, 1845 and ended in a resounding failure, as Wells lacked sufficient expertise in the application procedure and the patient woke up screaming in pain during a limb amputation procedure.

Knowing about the experiments of his colleague Wells, Morton began to investigate, unsuccessfully, on the effects of ether on animals. For this reason, he consulted his chemistry professor, Charles T. Jackson, who recommended the use of pure sulfuric ether.

With this substance and a device for its application, designed by Morton himself, he was able to perform a painless tooth extraction and request a new public demonstration at the Massachusetts General Hospital itself. This took place on October 16, 1846, in a patient with a cervical tumor, who was operated on by Warren with enormous success. The patient, Gilbert Abbott, was unconscious and immobile throughout the procedure. That day went down in history as the birth of surgical anesthesia.

However, Morton, in an attempt to protect his patent rights, concealed the nature of his invention, claiming that it was a new substance discovered by him, which he named Letheon. This fact not only delayed the spread of anesthesia, but also started a direct confrontation with Jackson, who claimed the paternity of the discovery and disclosed its true nature (sulfuric ether).

Chloroform and obstetrics: Victo dolore

One year after these events, the clinical introduction of chloroform in anesthesiology took place. This agent was discovered in 1831 almost simultaneously by three independent research groups.

In 1847, the English chemist David Waldie suggested to the gynecologist James Y. Simpson, known as “the Edinburgh midwife”, the possible utility of chloroform, previously tested in laboratory animals, as a general anesthetic. Although Simpson had already used ether in complicated deliveries with good results, he decided to know personally the effects of chloroform and inhaled it, together with two friends, in a room at his home.

Ether inhaler devised and used by Williams T. Green Morton. Author provided ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/yHC6.FLIDDCT1zn9_TfVrA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNy4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/pl.Bjy80rSMCS9YUzf7aRw–~B/aD05NTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/44e51126c296508324c6d721482e98b1″ class=”caas-img”/>

The effect was so evident that he decided to apply it in labor and gynecological surgeries, with great success, presenting a positive report on this substance to the Edinburgh Medical-Surgical Society that same year, 1847. In 1866, Simpson he was knighted and the queen granted him a barony, and established as the motto of his coat of arms Victo Dolore (“victory over pain”).

James Young Simpson (1811-1870), professor at the University of Edinburgh and responsible for the use of chloroform, for the first time, in obstetrics and gynecological surgery. Author provided ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/vmByWHnJC6GSHbDYLV_9HA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTU3NC4xNzcyMTUxODk4NzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/N84BMg1de4BLDkgz9Ivcdg–~B/aD0zMjQ7dz0yMzc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/9e6c5145a290bcd39d8ead7cce22c48e” class=”caas-img has-width” height=”324″ width=”237″/>

But this great medical advance was not without controversy, since the most intransigent and Calvinist sector of Scottish society openly opposed chloroform, adducing the biblical curse on Eve: “I will greatly multiply your pain and your pregnancies and give birth to your children in pain ”.

However, when the English court gynecologist John Snow applied this gas in the delivery of Queen Victoria’s seventh child (Leopold) in 1854, the anger of the fundamentalists was appeased and anesthesia was seen as an important advance Social. Snow is considered, today, as the first anesthetist in history. During the second half of the 19th century, chloroform became very popular, gradually displacing ether as the general anesthetic of choice for most surgeons.

When the protagonists don’t end well

The history of anesthesia seems to have drawn, in the words of some authors, a kind of curse, by way of divine revenge for the violation of the classic axiom “divinum est sedare dolore” (divine is to eliminate pain), which seems to have marked the tragic fate of the pioneers of gaseous anesthesia.

Priestley died in exile in the United States; Davy, intoxicated by his own creations; Morton, ruined; Jackson, completely insane in a madhouse; and Wells, addicted to chloroform, ended up committing suicide in prison after being convicted of throwing acid at two women.

In any case, Wells’s contribution to medicine can be considered one of the most relevant in history. By eradicating pain during surgical interventions, it allowed the development of surgery, as we know it today.

