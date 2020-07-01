Cadena Perpetua arrives on Netflix, and it is not just any movie, we are facing the highest rated IMDb film with a score of 9.3 points out of 10 according to the opinions of more than 2.2 million users of the platform (the first movie in the history of the platform that exceeded two million reviews), surpassing some of the great masterpieces of the seventh art such as The Godfather, The Dark Knight, The Godfather Part II or Pulp Fiction that precede it in the list.

Life imprisonment It tells the prison life of Andrew Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a brilliant bank employee accused of the murder of his wife and her lover, a crime of which he pleads totally innocent. Despite this, he is sentenced to two life terms in Shawshank State Prison, where he will meet Ellis Boyd Redding, better known as “Red” (Morgan Freeman), who will become his support and lifesaver in the hard life. prison.

We will not tell you more, if you have not had the opportunity to see Perpetual Chain we envy youAnd it is that there are many of us who would give anything to return to feel the sensations that produced us seeing this masterpiece for the first time.

If you are like us, what you get hooked every time they put it on television, now you have the opportunity to see Cadena Perpetua on Netflix again, enjoying better image quality and being able to see it, for example, in its original version , something highly recommended and that will help you discover new nuances in one of the best films in cinema history (impressive the narration in off of the great Morgan Freeman).

The Shawshank Redemption is based on a short story by Stephen King, “Rita Hayworth and the redemption of Shawshank”, a detail that few know. The rights were transferred to its director Frank Darabont – who would later direct in 1999 The Green Mile, another work by King – for only one dollar, a habitual way of the writer to support promising young directors by giving up the rights to their short novels for this symbolic figure.

Despite occupying the First place on IMDb in the list of best movies ever, and having been nominated for 7 Academy Awards (although she did not win any), including best picture, actor and screenplay, Cadena Perpetua is considered a great box office failure.

Its notoriety came with the Oscar nominations, and especially with its release on home video, the rage was such that it is considered one of the most rented movies of all time.

You can already watch Perpetual Chain on Netflix, and we think that there are more than enough arguments to enjoy this jewel of the seventh art again. It doesn’t matter for the first time, or for the forty-seventh time, there are few better ways to spend 142 minutes in front of a screen.