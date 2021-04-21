from today, online multiplayer has zero cost

From today, free-to-play games from Microsoft’s family of consoles become genuinely freeSince you will not need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play its online multiplayer options. With an internet connection it will be enough to enjoy titles like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Rocket League’ or ‘Path of Glory’, among others.

Microsoft has released a list of 50 games that will be expanded as more titles in this category arrive. This is certainly great news for newcomers to the console., which will have at their disposal a remarkable list of free access games in which they will not have to invest more money.

50 free-to-play games with free multiplayer

This is the list of the 50 games that from today will have free access online multiplayer.