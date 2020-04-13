After deferring all the credit card maturities that fell during the period of preventive and compulsory social isolation, the Central Bank determined that those payments are beginning to be made today. However, also defined an automatic bulk refinance, which is applied without the client requesting it. It is a good option for people who saw their income fall a lot due to the economic situation that the COVID-19 coronavirus generated, but it is not without costs that they become a possibility for those who have the money with which to pay the due date to maintain the total payment in case it is possible for them.

Last week, the entity led by Miguel Pesce decided to determine an automatic refinancing plan for credit card maturities that have fallen so far in the mandatory quarantine. Only applies to bank cards of individuals

These are the maturities that fell between March 20 and today, which all moved to this Monday the 13th. The modality varies according to each bank, but in the case of clients who are adhered to the automatic debit of the card summary, the payment is going to be done today, depending on the modality they have chosen: total payment or minimum payment.

For the rest, the refinancing will be automatic. Today’s payment due will be divided into 9 equal installments, which will begin to be paid after a three-month grace period.

The maximum annual nominal rate that entities may charge will be 43%, but that is all that the Central Bank decision regulates. The total financial cost (CFT), which adds to the rate other expenses and commissions, is not regulated. The BCRA established that other surcharges may not be charged above the rate, but taxes such as VAT and stamps will weigh, depending on the district of each taxpayer.

Until this afternoon, the banks were not in a position to inform their clients of the final cost of the refinancing. It was being defined by the card issuers and, although it will vary according to the district, sources in the sector told Infobae which will be between 70% and 80%.

“Free was not going to be, so it is a one-by-one decision. Are you a freelancer and lost your income from quarantine? And well, in that case it is very logical that you want to kick the payment for later, but if you have the money to meet the payment today and nobody guarantees that you will continue to have income in the future, paying the total card normally is something to consider. In general, it is not convenient to finance card balances, there are better ways to finance yourself, “said the financial advisor. Mariano Otálora to Infobae.

The refinancing initiative contemplated by the BCRA obliges banks to allow early payment of the amount financed, whereby there is a turning back. Whoever agrees to kick forward this month’s payment could, for example, cancel it in full within a few days if they have the funds. Or at any time during the 12 months provided.

To avoid being refinanced, then, you must verify that the automatic debit is made or, in case you are not adhered, make the payment today. Otherwise, interest begins to run for each day of delay.

In the event that it is necessary to kick the payment forward but is adhered to the automatic debit, it is also possible to reverse the payment. The bank must return the amount debited in the following 3 business days.

Here are some common questions that banks are receiving from their clients during these hours.

How to refinance the balance of credit cards that expire until April 30?

The balances that are not paid from the credit card summaries that expire between April 13 and 30, will be automatically refinanced in 9 monthly installments, consecutive and equal to an interest rate of 43% nominal annual. In addition, the total financial cost can lead to the effective rate above 70%. The first installment will expire 90 days from the due date in which unpaid balances remained. In this grace period, fees are not paid, but interest is earned.

What will happen with the maturities that fall between April 13 and 30?

As with each maturity, all payments will be taken through all the usual channels. If the card is attached to automatic debit, the Minimum Payment or Total Payment will normally be debited, as requested. To avoid this, it is necessary to make a stop debit from home banking or the apps of each bank for cell phones.

Can I pre-cancel the refinance?

Anytime You can choose to fully or partially cancel the refinanced amount.

Does refinancing affect the card purchase limit?

The plan to refinance unpaid balances affects the available limit that each cardholder has to make purchases, in the same way as if they had made a purchase in installments. Said available limit is released as the refinancing installments begin to be paid over the months.