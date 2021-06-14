From today Google Workspace is free for any user with a Gmail account | Technology

Google Workspace is free for all users with a Gmail account, we tell you how to activate this Google productivity tool.

Google introduced Workspace as the replacement for G Suit in October of last year and with the intention of creating a Swiss army knife of tools and programs aimed at productivity. The arrival of this service meant an integration between the different Google applications.

Of course, despite the name change, the type of service that it was was maintained: paid. Users who had hired G Suit started to pay Workspace to access this new work system. But this has changed today, Google has announced that any user can use Workspace using their Gmail account.

From today anyone can have the workspace that integrates Gmail, Calendar and Meet at zero cost. This service has been opened to millions of users worldwide and Google expects people to use it for work, school and organizational projects.

All you have to do to start using Google Workspace is to activate Google Chat in Gmail. This small feature is what will allow services like Meet to work at all times and the people who are part of the working groups can communicate at all times.

To activate Google Chat, what you have to do is open Gmail in a tab on your computer, it does not matter which browser you are using. Once in Gmail what you have to do is go to the settings section that has the gear icon and is in the upper right corner, you have to click on “See all settings”.

In the window of all the settings, different options will appear, the important one is the one that says “Chat and Meet” because it will be the one in which we enable the use of chat. What you have to do is activate Google Chat and after that, you only have to click on save changes. Having done all this you can now start enjoying Google Workspace.

The advantages of using Google Workspace are clear, being able to have the different Google tools within one window allows you to manage, send documents, modify data and communicate with other people within the same group.

Google’s move to make Workspace free is something that many expected, because ultimately services such as Meet, Gmail and Calendar have been free from the start. This productivity extra can come in handy now that telecommuting is almost the norm.