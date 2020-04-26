In an interview with the Bayern Munich podcast, a former Dutch striker, 36, says he misses football and opens the possibility of resuming his career

In an interview with the Bayern Munich podcast, former striker Arjen Robben, who announced his retirement last season, revealed that he missed football and could return to the pitch: “From time to time I have this thought”. However, he said that nothing is defined and that he has spent his free time closer to the family.

The 36-year-old former player declared last year that he intended to be closer to his children and therefore hung up his boots. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid, scoring 210 goals in 19 years. In addition, Robben was also runner-up in the 2010 World Cup with the Dutch national team, when he was defeated by Spain in overtime.

The Dutchman started his career at Groningen, in the Netherlands, and served for 10 years at Bayern Munich, with 144 goals in 309 games with the Bavarians’ shirt, until he said goodbye to the pitch on July 4, 2019. He was the player who most wore the Netherlands shirt, and played in three World Cups with the orange shirt (2006, 2010 and 2014).

With that, the former athlete had a victorious career in all the clubs he passed. In all, there were eight Bundesligas, one Champions, two Premier Leagues, one Spanish, among other important cups.

