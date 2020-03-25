From Thursday, the bank clearing returns so that companies have the funds to meet their April payments

The Central Bank made last-minute modifications to the regulations that govern the operation of the financial system during the mandatory quarantine period. The entity led by Miguel Pesce backed down with the decision to postpone the clearing of checks until April 1, given the complaints of companies that argued that they could not cope with the March salary payments They must specify in the first days of next month without being able to collect the documents from their clients. This Thursday checks can be cleared normally, although the days of suspension of the operation will not be computed for their expiration.

The BCRA decided today that from March 26 the electronic checks clearing sessions that had been suspended since March 20 will be reestablished, but clarified that the days that there was no clearing did not count for the expiration of the 30-day period for the presentation of the checks.

This means that if, for example, a check expired on Wednesday, March 25, it does not become immediately callable, you will have to discount the days when there was no check clearing. The days that there was no clearing will be added to postpone the expiration of those documents.

He also noted that the accreditations of cash deposits by ATMs, self-service terminals, cash-carrying companies, deposit mailboxes and by the agreed means will continue to operate, so employers can credit collections on time for April expenses.

The obstacles to bank clearing were among the main business concerns in the midst of the economic situation created by the social isolation measures issued by the Executive Power on March 20 last. With sales hit by the collapse in activity generated by mass home confinement across the country, many companies urgently needed to be able to collect payments made by their customers through checks..

When it was decided to interrupt this operation, the Central Bank was concerned about the containment of the coronavirus epidemic COVID-19. They preferred to keep bank branches and the largest number of bank workers in their homes closed, above all other inconveniences. Without branch staff, clearing checks became little less than impossible.

In order to face any liquidity problem that companies may suffer, particularly in view of the payment of March salaries that are paid in April, the Central Bank was confident of promoting working capital loans at a rate of 24% -a negative real rate, below expected inflation- by banks. To facilitate them, the monetary authority would release pesos now placed in Leliq and relax the reserve requirements.

However, the business sector is poorly banked and the solution did not convince everyone equally. The result was the need to reverse the heat of the businessmen’s request.

Thanks to the BCRA’s release of liquidity, banks would have resources to assist their clients if there is a mismatch between the collection and payment of checks. What they warn in business organizations, and what they are working on together with the Ministry of Productive Development, is that financial institutions normally grant loans to companies with good ratings, which is why many SMEs tend to be left out. To avoid this problem, work is underway to provide guarantees.

These credits could be used for the payment of salaries, for example, but another alternative that the employers asked for and that for now has no official response is that the banks extend the amounts to turn overdrawn at a reasonable interest rate, so If a company does not receive payments, it can use the overdraft to pay its most urgent obligations.