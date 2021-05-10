from those who wait for the second dose to the objectives of the Government

The vaccination campaign that lets us see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel will be remembered for many things, and also for all the headlines that AstraZeneca left. The interruption of its administration and its subsequent restriction to certain age groups, together with the side effects that it causes and some very infrequent cases of thrombi, especially in the young population, have surrounded this vaccine with a controversy that has even led to change its name to Vaxzevria. Without much success.

A few weeks ago, the European Union announced that it would not renew AstraZeneca’s dose purchase contracts, and neither would Janssen’s, as it was apparently more interested in messenger RNA-based vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Although the forecast was to let the agreement die from January 2022, non-compliance has led to the end of the European agreement with AstraZeneca from June. In the first three months of 2021 it should have delivered 120 million doses, but finally only 30 million arrived. And after this premature cancellation, the unknowns arrive.

What happens to who is waiting for the second dose

In Spain there are about 1.7 million people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca and are still waiting for the second. Most of them, teaching staff, health or State security forces and bodies. Twelve weeks will shortly be completed from those who received the first administered doses of this vaccine, but Spain stopped administering it to those under 60 years of age.

There were several options on the table to see what to do with those already vaccinated from the first dose: administer the second anyway, as Italy did; space more time between doses, as Ireland did; or wait for the results of the CombiVacs trial that is testing the convenience of mixing vaccines from different manufacturers, which in turn implies the second option.

The latter is what Spain did, which set the window between doses at 16 weeks, and awaits results of the vaccine mixture trial in mid-May. This is why practically no one is vaccinated with the full schedule AstraZeneca, only 357 people of the 4.4 million who received the first dose. 0.8% compared to 68% for Pfizer or 52% for Moderna, which also have shorter time windows.

Spain had committed 12.23 million doses of AstraZeneca for the first three quarters. Of these, 5.4 million have already been received, and 4.4 million managed. Thus, there are almost a million doses available on Spanish soil. There would still be more than 700,000 people who received the first dose and would not have the second insured unless remittances continue to arrive until the agreement expires in June. We depend as much on these latest deliveries as on the results of CombiVacs: if they are negative, it would only be necessary to start the regimen with doses from another manufacturer.

How it affects the government’s vaccination goals

Although when the Government of Spain announced at the beginning of April, for the first time, its vaccination objectives with figures of vaccinated people with a complete schedule and specific dates, they seemed perhaps too optimistic due to the acceleration they implied in terms of the rate of administration, the first The objective was easily reached: 5 million citizens were already vaccinated in full on the first day of the week in which that amount was set.

In addition, the current rate continues to allow us to be very optimistic in order to reach the next step of ten million vaccinated in “the first week of June”. We are already going for almost six million, with more than three weeks in May and the providential arrival of the Janssen single-dose to cut deadlines.

Without AstraZeneca, Spain already has some 2.8 million doses from the other three manufacturers available on Spanish soil, counting the 1.7 million from Pfizer that have arrived on the morning of May 10, as they have been doing every Monday. Even in a pessimistic scenario where even the almost 1 million doses of AstraZeneca that are available cannot be used, it would be feasible at the very least to reach the 10 million dose step by early June. There are three Mondays left by then. 5.1 million more doses from Pfizer. Only with them gives more than enough. We must add those already received and still available, both from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen.

Also, the Janssen factor is important because with a single administration we immediately go up one digit in the number of vaccinated with the full regimen, and because its effect has not yet been hardly noticed. Only 180,000 people have received it, and there are almost 18 million doses committed for Spain until September. The speed at which they arrive from now on will allow us to estimate how feasible the third checkpoint will be, that of 15 million vaccinated by June 20.

Much of the fault that Spain has met its first objective and continues to accelerate the pace for the second is due to the increase in production achieved by Pfizer, which has allowed it to almost double its global delivery forecasts for 2021, from 1,400 to 2,500 million.

Counting already without AstraZeneca as a worst scenario and with a Moderna that is still a minority, the duo of Pfizer and Janssen is emerging as the key to achieving the goal of 33 million vaccinated by the end of August in Spain. Maybe sooner, even if there are no problems with Janssen and Pfizer is keeping up. The administration of vaccines, which has always danced around 90% of those received for weeks, has already proven to be capable of sustaining the rhythm.

With an increasingly young population and elderly residents, the most difficult group to manage logistically, already fully vaccinated, there is little reason to think that we will return to problems like those of January. At the moment we are still administering half a million daily doses, even adjusting for the weekend effect, and we have not yet seen the power of Janssen in speeding up deadlines.