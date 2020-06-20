Álvaro Ojeda celebrated the prick of Barcelona at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, a result that gives life to LaLiga: «Today the reconquest of LaLiga has begun. Today Barça have kneeled at Nervión and if Real Madrid win the victory against Real Sociedad, you are going to start to see our registration, that we will see you in the rearview mirror ».

Ojeda sends a message: «So tonight enjoy the draw and never forget that Madrid always returns. After the pandemic, after the bad results … Madrid always comes back ».