The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal acknowledged that the coronavirus crisis has been difficult to fitr and trusted me to teach society the important things in life, during a chat on social networks this Saturday with his friend Pau Gasol.

“It has been a radical change. It is a harsh halt so brutal that you need days to adapt and assimilate it. Little by little we will return to normal if there is no other relapse that I think would be fatal,” he said this Saturday in that conversation on Instagram. .

Nadal pointed out that this bad moment should remind everyone of the things that are really important, such as health. “We all make the same mistakes and what we must learn from this crisis is not to be so tense, not to be angry or frustrated by things that have a very relative importance,” he said.

“Sometimes you see people on the street who, by slowing down a bit later, give you a puff. There are situations that are truly unpleasant, but within what is possible now we face a difficult moment and we are in a country that we live very well “We are very lucky. A quality of life, the vast majority, very acceptable compared to other places,” he added.

Further, Pau did to Nadal Any fan questions like one about your pregame ritual. “My routine is always similar every day. Whether it is a first round or a final. It gives me security and peace of mind. It is the way I have to focus. My current routine is not the same as it was 10 years ago, one needs more preparation and be more professional in general, “he said.

On the other hand, the champion of 19 ‘greats’ thanked the behavior of employees and children who remained confined in their Academy of tenis. “They gave a great example. Children between 11 and 18 years old, unable to train. We did not have any contagion and that was the most important thing,” he said.

By last, Pau had to remind Nadal the first time they met. “It was a Nike event in Barcelona, ​​which we were a jury of a skills competition. You were 16 years old,” recalled the Catalan center, while Nadal remembered with laughter. “Surely I didn’t tell you anything, I was very shy,” said the Balearic.