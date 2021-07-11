“From these years I keep the respect of the wardrobe”

07/11/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Andreu Plaza said goodbye to the Barça bench on June 30 after five seasons and he did so by winning his second league title and the fifth in the history of the section. He left as he arrived, without noise and displaying a chivalry available only to the greatest.

Far from high-sounding declarations or fratricidal wars, The man from Girona thanks the club for this opportunity and he is satisfied with some achievements that include nine titles, with the Champions League last October at the Palau as the culminating moment.

The already ex-Barça coach attended SPORT in full vacation and he was honest about various issues that occurred throughout the last five years. And he assured that he does not rule out hanging the notebook if he does not find a proposal from a Federation that satisfies him.

It has been a week and a half since his farewell winning the League. What feelings do you have?

I am calm, in a situation that I have not had for like 30 years, because I have always had a team and I have spent the summer pending the preseason and the signings. Barça wears a lot and I don’t miss anything. A season here is worth three in terms of emotions, nerves, pressure and wear. Now my idea is to rest. I am on the beach with my two grandchildren and I want to experience something that has not lived for a long time.

Did you see this league title impossible?

Well, there was a very critical moment, when we lost to Industrias at home and we had four points out of 21. We made a serious approach to give ourselves one more game, because things were not rolling and it seemed almost impossible to qualify for the Spanish Cup. It seemed like the end of the cycle, but then we won 2-5 well on the Levante court that was undefeated and from there we linked 17 games without losing. After winning that day in Valencia I had no more doubts. In fact, we were not champions of the regular phase by two points, which explains how well we did.

Andreu Plaza said goodbye to Barça in a big way

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Y after losing the first quarterfinal match against Inter?

We were very clear that we could, because they did not pass us by far from it. They beat us due to a decisive action by Pito that left us ‘grogis’, but in Torrejón, we were very serious, risking our lives and in the third we were accompanied by that part of luck that you need on penalties. Afterwards, we deservedly passed against Palma, even if it was in two extensions.

Y when they seemed to be KO in the third game against Levante?

I always believed. By the way, there is a very curious fact there. The two goals that we do with the goalkeeper-player were very worked. The first is a diagonal, which we put Marcenio through Dyego to do it and the second is a great attack with a lot of patience until Matheus cuts. If someone else does that, the key is the ‘blackboard’, but since Andreu did it, I’ve only read that it was luckily. No luck, no good luck! It is an extreme situation in which the players have to think a lot and with some knowing that they would not continue. And it is not easy. Look, when I still did not know that I would leave, Ximbinha asked me about a possible interest from the KPRF and I said, look, you are 32 years old, you have just had a child and if the offer is for longer and they pay you much more, I do not I would think about it. The management has not been only mine but of the three. Miguel, Txus and I have worked as professionals, which is what we had to do, but I insist that it was not easy.

Andreu Plaza has not yet decided his future

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

His exemplary speech towards the club since he knew he would not continue, is it real or fake?

Is very real. Although there may have been some difference with a manager or someone from above, I believe that the club is above all. From me, from the players, from the managers and even from the president. They have made a sports decision and there is no problem. That afterwards I did not like something does not mean that I have to rant about the club, which has fulfilled its financial commitment and has compensated me. I have had a great time at Barça, I have felt very supported and it is not objectionable that with some of those who have just arrived I have not had the same ‘feeling’. I don’t hold any grudge against anyone.

Have you felt undervalued?

Well, the profile of the people who have questioned me from day one, whether I won the Champions League or lost games, are 25-year-old boys on Twitter who don’t know who Paulo Roberto is. That one has a hidden profile who likes a young coach better and believes that the older ones are finished or that we do not know how to turn on a computer, well, I pass them, but there are people who are harmed and sometimes have a bad time, because they read it your children. Not me, I pass from all of them. Later, the media that reach the people and the vast majority of the written press have treated me well and I have felt respected.

What has been the worst of these five seasons?

I couldn’t tell you … the first two years were not successful. And having to fire certain players was very bad for me. I think of Marc Tolrà and Drums. I had a lot of hard days with Marc. He’s a good boy and I appreciate him very much, but he was wrong. Luckily we have redirected the situation, but I changed his life. He was here, at home, and he had to go to Lisbon. Not that I regret it, but it tastes bad. And Bateria was a world ‘top’, a star, but unfortunately the injuries prevented him from showing who he is and I had to tell him that he would not continue. It was a very bad drink, because he is an excellent person and he always behaved wonderfully with everyone.

Plaza had warm words for Marc Tolrà

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

And what would he stay with the best coach in the world in 2020?

With respect for the wardrobe. I’ve always been able to look everyone in the face. An example, Joselito did not know that he would not continue and I told him that the best thing was that he left on loan and he came to ask me what Juanito (the Betis coach to whom he will be on loan) is like. And he did not play, but he knows that I appreciate him a lot and in fact I brought him. Like Roger (Serrano). He always told me he thought he had a place here. Being able to talk to them after kicking them out, because I kicked them out, for me is the most important thing. That means that they respect me even when they disagree with my decisions, it would be more. Wearing a wardrobe with so many egos so inordinate is very difficult and I am proud of that.

He leaves with nine titles, including one Champions League and two Leagues in five seasons …

Keep in mind that I took a team that was not in the Champions League and that I had a Superinter in front of me, a superhuman team, one of the best I have seen, with a brutal ability to win. It’s like the ones who competed alongside Indurain or Lemond in cycling. We play all the league finals except the ‘express’ that last year and then winning it is very difficult. We won two and lost another two. I don’t think the balance is bad, far from it. Even this season we have missed three titles and it would not have been bad or losing the league.

What are your plans?

As I was saying, now my idea is to rest and wait to see if a suitable project comes out. A Federation, not a club. And if a selection does not come out that convinces me, I could perfectly leave it. It is something that falls within the possibilities.

Joan Laporta ran to hug Plaza

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

What do you think this new Barça with Jesús Velasco?

Velasco’s resume speaks for itself and I don’t have much to say. Except for the signing of Ortiz, the team is the one we had planned. Let’s not forget that Pito and the casualties were already ratified. Velasco’s team is our most Ortiz.

How would you like the fans to remember you?

I do not know. What I don’t like is that memory is so fragile. I would like them to respect me for my time at the club like Marc (Carmona) or now Velasco. We are the ones who have been in the section at a professional level and, each one with their ways and ideas, we have led the club to be recognized worldwide and we have to stay with that. We have not failed and whoever comes will not do it either. A coach is not that important to the fans.