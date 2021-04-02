From the use of drones to give the towels to the tennis players to the return of Bolt: this has been April Fools’ Day

Updated 04/01/2021 – 16:13

It is not December 28 … but this Thursday the ‘April Fools’ have filled web pages and social networks all over the world. April 1, known as April Fools ‘Day (or April Fools’ Day), is celebrated in the United States and many countries in Europe and jokes are carried out throughout the day that have also been reflected in sport. .

Thus, the US Open announced a further step in the use of technology with the use of drones to deliver the towel to tennis players during games, a practice that ball boys have stopped doing due to the pandemic. The American tournament even featured a montage in which Nadal appears taking the towel prepared by the drone.

Some athletic websites have also picked up the return of Usain Bolt, with an unattainable goal: drop below 9 seconds in the 100 meters. Because the Jamaican will want to defend his Olympic titles in Tokyo. “It has been nice to take a break and be lazy in recent years, but I am hungry to compete again. I have been training hard in Jamaica and I am eager to get back on track this summer,” says Lets’run athletic portal.

The challenge for the Jamaican would have arisen after witnessing the records that are being broken on the court after the development of new shoes by the major sports brands, such as Nike or Adidas. In addition, Bolt, who always recognized his passion for the Nuggets, could return with the personal sponsorship of McDonalds.

Another return, that of the controversial coach Alberto Salazar

In addition to the return of the Jamaican, this April 1 this portal also points to the return to athletics of Alberto Salazar, a coach whom the TAS will have acquitted of all doping cases. On October 1, 2019, the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Salazar for four years for anti-doping rule violations. The coach appealed that decision and the appeal was heard by TAS from March 3-12, a resolution that, according to Let’srun, would allow Salazar to return to training.