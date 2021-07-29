From the thrill of his son’s goal to disbelief at being annulled

The sequence of images that were given in the Atlético de Madrid match show Simeone’s face as a father and coach.

The sequence of the disallowed goal to Giuliano Simeone.

MUNDODEPORTIVO.COM / Third parties

The Atlético de Madrid fell on his visit to Salzburg (1-0), in a match that could have done a little better for the rojiblancos despite the fact that the Austrians were clearly superior. In the first part they already got ahead but with the rest the changes came and in that alternation the Madrid people seemed to find themselves comfortable, who by means of Giuliano Simeone They put the equalizer. However, a previous hand of Camel, plus the striker offside, prevented the referee from conceding the goal.

It was the clearest opportunity for the visitors and the review took forever to occur. The collegiate Sebastian gishamer he listened to what they told him from the VAR and asked for calm. In a few minutes there was a roller coaster of emotions. The joy of ‘Cholito‘for the scored goal, holding Simeone as a coach and as a father, with clenched fists … which became uncertain, the nervous face of the young Argentine striker who saw how his first goal with ‘A’ could be annulled until the final sadness that he hinted when he confirmed.

Read also Chema G. Source



Read also Drafting



Read also Javier G. Gómara



Show comments

{“allowComment”: “allowed”, “articleId”: “article-1001667547”, “url”: “https: / / www.mundodeportivo.com / futbol / atletico-madrid / 20210728 / 1001667547 /emotion-gol-son-disbelief-giuliano-annulated.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001667547 “}

Loading next content …