From the shower, La Michelson wets her charms in front of the camera | INSTAGRAM

It is well known that model Ignacia Michelson participant in the Reality Show Acapulco Shore from Mtv He really enjoys pampering his followers on social networks by sharing attractive photographs in which he shows off to the fullest.

For this reason, the young woman wanted to keep her audience and grow even more by sharing a Photography in which he was from the shower inside a tub while bathed with a bag of some liquid that seems to be made up of flowers.

The photograph quickly rose to more than 168,000 likes, also managing to gather tens of thousands of comments in which they seek to flatter her in the best possible way and get her attention a little.

The fans managed to enjoy the photo and never expected to see something like this in their social media so they shared the content with their friends so that no one misses it, because it is truly highly enjoyable to behold.

In addition, the young woman takes advantage of her popularity to invite us to follow some of her friends who are also influencers and who want you to enjoy their entertainment pieces that they create only for you.

Of course, there are more images of the time he was in the tub or jacuzzi, so he was sharing other images also on his profile and in stories.

In addition to this, Michaelson was also participating in the new section of Acapulco Shore called Acapulco Shock, where together with his reality companions and with his friend Celia Lora they are dedicated to reacting to the best moments of the previous seasons and the new one. every Thursday.

Of course he was also toasting with his friends attending an elegant event where he showed us that he was having an excellent time dancing and enjoying the lights but above all good company.

Continue enjoying Ignacia in Show News where we will bring even more information, novelties, curiosities and especially the new and beautiful photographs that she has prepared for us.