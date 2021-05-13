From the sheets, Yanet García boasts its content and more | Instagram

Bella, very beautiful! This is how the beautiful Yanet García looks from her bed, where she decided to pose between the sheets for her most fervent followers. The beautiful ex weather girl It took Internet users by surprise by sharing a preview of its exclusive content on their social networks.

The fitness girl decided to pose from her bed, like a true professional, where she can be seen sitting playing with the sheets, or rather, with the imagination of her fervent followers. Yanet García looks more than beautiful, perfectly made up and combed, but apparently, this photograph cost a little less work since it was not necessary to choose clothes for the television star.

García, who was part of the Today Program for a while, he surprised by posing only with a sheet; However, in the image that he has shared in his Instagram stories you can see the image with a huge emoji, so it leaves incognito the degree to which he exposed his charms.

The news is recent that the beautiful Yanet García joined the group of beautiful women who have their exclusive content page in which they upload more risque photos and videos than those shared on social networks.

Whoever gained enormous fame as the weather girl of the Hoy Program usually shares images from that page covered a bit with emojis to attract the attention of Internet users and invite them to join their page.

Yanet has had enormous success on her page; however, the critics have not been long in coming. This beautiful woman has become an influencer thanks to social networks, where she keeps in touch with her followers despite having left television.

Yanet Garcia In addition to driving, she has tried other facets as an actress and model; He has even been part of movies like Bellezonismo, where he looked like a true angel.

This beautiful woman was romantically linked with her then partner of the Hoy Program, Raúl Araiza, rumors that claimed she was the cause of the separation of El Negrito and his wife.

Despite the rumors, the relationship was never confirmed and was even denied by both when they presented Yanet’s partner during the program as a birthday surprise, could it really be that there was something between them?