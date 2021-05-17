From the set to the hospital! Nick Jonas was rushed | Instagram

The fans of the remembered group, Hermanos Jonas, would be on alert after hearing the news about one of its former members, the singer, Nick Jonas, who recently starred in a serious mishap for which he would be rushed to the hospital last weekend.

According to reports, Nick Jonas 28, would have had to be rushed to the hospital after injuring himself while doing his last job on a recording set.

The “Priyanka Chopra’s husband“He would end up in the emergency room last Saturday night after presenting some h3r! das that will leave him a serious mishap, this, as confirmed by the TMZ medium.

The causes and type of injuries of which the interpreter of the famous group was a victim are unknown, apparently these are not serious, according to what is known so far.

We were told that Nick Jonas was on set when something happened, sources did not reveal the nature of the mishap or injury, but it was serious enough that he will be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. You specified the source through your website.

The native of Dallas, Texas was taken by ambulance to the nearest medical center for treatment, the portal reported.

It is even assured that the actor and producer, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, better known as Nick Jonas, after being discharged moments after his admission, moved directly to his home to continue his rest, according to sources close to the “American star”.

Informants maintained that the incident occurred while the “musical director”, Nick Jonas, was recording a new episode of the television program, which will be broadcast soon, although it has not been specified if it is the talent scout contest, “The Voice” , (The American version of “The Voice”).

Likewise, they assure that after these inconveniences, Joe’s brother, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is in no danger when witnessing the gala of the new program that will be released this Monday.

So the audience will be able to see it in action and without obvious signs of the setback that it would experience during the past weekend.

Presented the nominees for Oscars 2021

It was only this year 2021 when Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra would be in charge of announcing the nominees for the famous awards in a special broadcast that took place on March 15.

Through the social networks of the Hollywood Academy, he confirmed the participation of the famous couple from the entertainment industry, who would announce some of the nominees at the gala.

The dazzling couple would present at 5 o’clock in the afternoon in Los Angeles, a special program that would be broadcast by all the official accounts on the Academy’s social networks, in which the names of those selected to compete in the 23 categories would be communicated. in the long-awaited evening that awards the seventh art.

During the first part of the event, the candidates would be announced in technical and distribution sections of the films, while in the second, the nominees for the star categories would be announced, the most anticipated by both the audience and the producers and participants themselves. of the films.

So, it seems to be a total of 366 films that aspired to enter the long-awaited list of Oscar nominees, being the most desired: the best film of the year, which we know has always been the most important category of the awards that, despite the global health contingency, would achieve the highest number of registrations in the last 50 years.

Given the latter, it is worth mentioning that it was in 1970 when there were a total of 374 eligible films, although the deliveries with the most participation were the first, in 1927 and 1928, when more than 550 pieces of entertainment competed as a film within the ranks of the Hollywood Academy.