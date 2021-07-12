from the roles he missed to the differences between De Niro and Eastwood

FRANCE

The race of Matt Damon it could have been even higher if possible. From “Avatar” to “Minority Report”, the American actor declined drafting roles and saw the possibility of directing the Oscar-winning “Manchester by the sea” pass, he explained in Cannes on Friday.

While passing through the festival to present his latest work, “Stillwater”, by Tom McCarthy, Damon gave a talk about his decisions as an actor, always motivated “by who directs the film” and recalled those first days when he and Ben Affleck called at the door of Hollywood presenting the script for “Indomitable Will Hunting”.

– With “Avatar”, “now I would be a billionaire” –

Damon, 50, has starred in almost a hundred titles and shot with the most sought-after directors, from Steven Soderbergh to Ridley Scott to Christopher Nolan.

But If the schedule had allowed it, it would not have declined “Avatar” (2009), by James Cameron, the highest grossing film in history.

James proposed to me to act and 10% “of the proceeds. Now I would be a billionaire, I would have bought a rocket and I would be in space,” he said.

In addition “I missed the possibility of working with him, the next time I propose it, I will do it for free.”

He could also have acted alongside Tom Cruise in Tim Burton’s “Minority Report” and “Planet of the Apes.” But he had already committed to launching the Bourne trilogy and “Ocean’s 11,” which ultimately helped increase his fame.

Damon has “been on the verge of directing several times”, as was the case of “Manchester by the sea”, of which he was a producer.

– Eastwood wants it the first time, De Niro takes his time –

Under the orders of Clint Eastwood in the movie “Invictus”, Damon had no right to error. “Day one, take one. I ask Clint to start over and he says, ‘Why? Do you want to waste everyone’s time?'”

On the other hand, in “The Good Shepherd”, the actor was done in the “repetitive style” of Robert de Niro: for one scene he pronounced “the same seven lines for 44 minutes. You have to have a lot of discipline”.

– Ben Affleck sleeping on the couch –

Before rubbing shoulders with the big names in Hollywood, he had to make his way. The script for “Indomitable Will Hunting” that he wrote with his friend Ben Affleck changed everything.

There were three of us in a horrible apartment, Ben was sleeping on the couch and his legs were sticking out. “But in 1994, they sold the script. We’ve never had so much money and we both went straight out to buy two Cherokees. “

The sum also allowed them to look for a better home and to prove their solvency, “we presented the cover of Variety magazine that talked about us. Without that article, we would not have been able to rent anything.”

Three years later, Damon and Affleck won the Oscar for best screenplay and the former was also nominated for best actor.

– His “boring” life and Brad Pitt’s “normality” –

Married to the Argentine Luciana Barroso, with whom he has four children, Damon is glad he’s a “boring” guy and that the paparazzi are no longer interested in his private life..

They wouldn’t win a lot of money gambling in front of my house, “he said.

He is considered luckier than his friend Brad Pitt, a “so normal guy” but “surrounded by completely crazy people.”

I could not. I feel very lucky because I got the best of it: I can do the job I want and all this m … I keep it on the sidelines “.

