From the ring to the bars. This was the journey of Félix Verdejo

The main purpose for which the Puerto Rican Félix Verdejo dedicated himself to boxing before falling behind bars as prime suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old woman with whom she had conceived a one-month-old child was fleeing the path of violence in which she grew up.

Verdejo, 27, He grew up in the public residential Las Gladiolas, one of the “hottest” popular neighborhoods of the capital of San Juan marked by the sale of drugs and criminality.

There, raised by his mother, he began playing baseball and basketball, until one day his foster brother, Jan Rivera, started throwing rocks. Verdejo, known as ‘el Diamante’, then called his friend’s father, Ángel ‘Cuzo’ Rivera, to tell him what he was doing.

‘Cuzo ‘decided that the little ones put on boxing gloves so that they would unleash their fury through the blows. “I was very handsome, we put on the gloves and ‘Cuzo’ saw that he had potential,” Verdejo told Efe in March 2013 in a training session at his gym in Cupey Alto, a neighborhood in San Juan, the residence of former world champion Felix. ‘Tito’ Trinidad.

While Verdejo did sports, the social problems in his environment continued and his friends took the wrong paths.

“It was very difficult because I saw friends who were by my side, my age, that they made that bad decision to go to the streets and I saw how they were killed. I’m not telling you that I was going to go for that environment, but I was ready to make that decision too, ”Verdejo recalled.

VERDEJO STARTED BOXING AT 9 YEARS OLD

He began boxing at the age of 9 under the tutelage of Ricardo Márquez at the Rebekah Colberg sports center in San Juan. At the age of 15 he decided to dedicate himself entirely to boxing, which allowed him to join the national team and compete outside the island.

Participated in the Youth Pan American Games, where he won gold, as well as the World Amateur Boxing Championship, until in 2012 he represented the island at the London Olympics.

There he lost in the quarterfinals to the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko. However, the boxing company Top Rank hired him. From 2012 to 2020, Verdejo entered the ring 29 times, winning 27 fights and losing two.

HIS WORST DEFEAT

But his biggest failure happened last week when he became the main suspect in the murder of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez, with whom Verdejo had an extramarital affair and with whom she was expecting a baby.

Verdejo had even decided a couple of years ago to cut off Márquez as a coach, who had recommended that he break away from bad friends.

“These past few days have been very difficult for me emotionally. Much pain and disbelief, “said Márquez on his Facebook account.

Verdejo is the main suspect in the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, 27 years old and who was found dead Sunday in a lagoon near San Juan, three days after his family reported him missing.

According to a witness confessed to the federal authorities, Verdejo kidnapped Rodríguez, punched him in the face, then injected him with a drug that he bought at a drug stand in a public residential area and tied a block to his body.

Verdejo and his pal, not yet identified by the authorities, Rodriguez was thrown from the Teodoro Moscoso bridge in San Juan into the San José lagoon. Even, according to the person who accompanied Verdejo, he shot him when he had already been thrown into the water.

According to the FBI criminal complaint, in the hands of whoever finds the case, Verdejo was charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery of a vehicle and intentionally killing an unborn.

YOU COULD FACE THE DEATH PENALTY

The fighter could face the death penalty, which is not included in Puerto Rican law but in the US federal regulations, which is the one that, in principle, is going to deal with this media case.

Meanwhile, the Top Rank portal removed Verdejo’s biography.

Several Puerto Rican artists, including Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Residente, Kany García, iLe, PJ Sin Suela, spoke about this murder. Bad Bunny eliminated the lirical video of “Who are you?”, In which he appeared with Verdejo boxing.

It is not the first time that a Puerto Rican boxer has been accused of murder

In December 1980, boxer Esteban de Jesús, once World Boxing Council lightweight champion, shot to death an 18-year-old in the middle of a traffic fight.

De Jesús was charged with first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.