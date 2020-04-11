The actor will broadcast his show through his YouTube channel and on Facebook. The adventure will begin on April 20

Julián Gil

Photo:

Courtesy @TalentoLatinotv

Julián Gil does not stop And it comes loaded to bring humor and joy to all your followers and more with a new adventure. The actor launches a new project with which he will connect with all those who live in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Julian says “Okay! I stay at home” and put out a new live show which will be under your leadership. In this show the famous villain and protagonist of telenovelas will conduct interviews with celebrities, which can be seen live through his channel YouTube and Facebook, starting Monday, April 20 at 10:00 PM (Miami time), as confirmed by our sources.

The show will air from Gil’s home, who is based in the City of Miami. This project, on the other hand, is an original production by the actor and directed by Manuel Mendoza.

Friends of the actor say that his motivation with this project is to entertain the public through positive and fun stories, with which he seeks to inspire, motivate and strengthen all those who connect with him.

It’s known that “Okay! I stay at home” You will have special guests, including experts in various fields. The show above all will feature celebrities sharing tips and anecdotes from their daily lives in quarantine. The program will also have musical segments.

As for the music “Okay! I stay at home” It will have its own song which was written and composed by the Puerto Rican regetonero “El Gemelo”.

Our source also reveals that all the live broadcasts the public can join the conversation through Julián Gil’s social networks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Miguel Ángel Sánchez, a participant in the Univision reality series Enamorándonos, committed suicide

Fey shows off all her curves in a flowered bikini

Doctor Polo celebrates her birthday and appears on Instagram wearing a swimsuit

Altair Jarabo regrets the daring dress she wore to Marlene Favela’s wedding

.