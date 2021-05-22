From the Play Station to reality: the Nets and the obligation to win

In the NBA there is a maxim that no one can deny: he who is a champion, is so forever. The long-awaited ring is the tip of the iceberg, the greatest triumph to which any basketball player can aspire. That’s why Karl Malone said, before the 1998 Finals, that he didn’t want four, five or six rings. “I want one. Just one“assured the power forward before losing, for the second year in a row, to Michael Jordan’s Bulls, who put the finishing touch on their particular dynasty with that title. The retired Jazz star knew something that in the best league of the world is a constant whisper and a shouting voice when despair lurks: he had to be champion. It was no use being the second highest scorer of all time, the undisputed leader of a small-market franchise to which he had given an aura big. What is ultimately worth is the rings. And then, later, we find the points, the triple-doubles, the feats or the cultural influence that may be had, palpable data or mere opinions that more or less magnify the players, but that take on greater importance when their curriculum is accompanied the greatest of all awards.

Relatively recently, the NBA witnessed one of those feats that was accompanied by a mere curiosity: Carmelo Anthony ahead of Elvin Hayes in the top scorers table and he became the tenth who has scored the most points ever. American journalists (many of them very good, it must be said), made use of their enormous amount of data to point out that, of that list, Carmelo was the only one who had not conquered the MVP of the season (neither the All Star nor , of course, from the Finals, of course). And, curiously, there is only one other player who has not won the ring of that incredible top 10; It’s, wow, Karl Malone. Also Elvin Hayes, recently advanced, took the title, which, if we go to the top 20, Dominique Wilkins, Vince Carter and Alex English also lack, the latter two closing the list.

It is no coincidence that, of his generation companions, absolutely golden, Carmelo is slightly behind the others (LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh …). Narrowing the strip to the stars, of course. Nor that Karl Malone has been surpassed by Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett or Dirk Nowitzki on the list of the best power forward ever.. The difference, of course, is that some have rings and others don’t. It is useless to score almost 37,000 points in 19 seasons if you are remembered for losing three Finals (Malone’s last was in 2004, with the Lakers and a bitter end) and not for winning at least one of them. Or, in Carmelo’s case, for having played only one conference final in his entire career. It also happens with Chris Paul, more subject to the irrational love of the fan but who does not get rid of an irrefutable argument: not having won. In fact, that is the only thing that is totally true within the eternal classifications, always subjective (no matter how much some have a certain consensus) and tied to the judgment of public opinion, that place where the battles that decide wars are fought.

The super team and the ring

There have been many super teams in NBA history, that nomenclature that has its precedent in LeBron James and his controversial The Decision, fleeing to Miami to leave Ohio and form the first free-agent roster in history of the best league in the world. What the Warriors could achieve was not done by the Lakers of 2003-04, nor the Heat of 2010-11, those who tried the conquest they achieved later and who failed miserably in a year marked by hatred for their main star. Then, they achieved the success, the one that LeBron pursues in the form of the fifth ring. And the one they want to get, for the first time, James Harden, Steve Nash, Mike D’Antoni and Amar’e Stoudemire, all members of the Nets; people who have been chasing glory indefinitely and who seek to put their name in history. Because, you know, the one who is champion is forever.

That longed-for ring has been won by the other two stars that complete the circle, although that does not prevent both of them from needing, like those already mentioned, the longed-for redemption. Kyrie Irving did it in the Cavaliers, in 2016, with 41 points in the fifth game and a historic comeback forged with a triple thanks to his talent. The point guard went to the Celtics to escape LeBron’s long shadow, but disrupted a promising project and headed to Brooklyn after promising to renew left and right. And there his legend as a difficult player and bad partner increased, with the dismissal of Kenny Atkinson pointing to his person (and Durant) and a season in which he played 15 games without giving too many explanations. In the present, his disappearance to go to his sister’s birthday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic without even Steve Nash knowing why he was not with the team raised suspicions. After that personal leave, he returned to show his best level and averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Not bad.

The other great champion is Durant, one of the best players of all time. One that was with an exit as controversial as LeBron’s, which started the era of empowered players, of which the forward, along with Kyrie and Harden, has taken advantage of this season. His 2016 departure to the Warriors via text message to Westbrook, like who leaves his partner for watshapp, was a stain on his resume that closely resembled what LeBron did in 2010. There, in Oakland, Durant took two rings and two Finals MVPs, ended the torture china that supposed not to win and applauded with Kyrie his arrival in the Big Apple (to the Nets and not the Knicks, as some thought), to actively participate in the departure of Kenny Atkinson, even without contesting a single minute for his Achilles tendon injury. And it was also he, along with Kyrie, who gave the go-ahead for the arrivals of Nash, D’Antoni, Stoudemire, the continuity of Jaque Vaughn …

The pending account of the coaching staff is the largest of all. Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire were under Mike D’Antoni in those Suns of the Seven Seconds or Less that revolutionized the NBA, changed the rules of the game, established the era of the pick and roll and laid the foundations of the triples. But they never won, with the farce of the lack of solutions in key moments always chasing them (three West finals and a few semifinals). Especially to D’Antoni, who left the Rockets last summer after showing that he is a magnificent regular season coach who only has one plan, something that has prevented him from even playing a few Finals despite having won the Best Coach award twice, having managed teams above 60 victories three times or having played three Conference finals during his career. A man capable of changing basketball, but unable to win. Something that he will try to change this year with the one who was his pupil and next to his fetish player, a James Harden who reached his maximum extension at his side.

Win or fail

At this point, the Nets just have to win. When you form a super team, the margin of error is smaller and the pressure greater. In a season in which no one is a favorite, the Nets are: to the aforementioned Kyrie statistics, join the 27.9 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists of Durant and the 25.4 + 8.7 + 11 that Harden averages ever since he came to Brooklyn. What’s more, La Barba has even made him forget his controversial departure from the Rockets and legitimately opted for the MVP before getting injured. Therein lies the team’s problem and the only question it raises: the three stars have barely played seven games together and their permeability and compatibility when it comes to playing the playoffs (remember that there are only three balls) can be key. For now, it seems that Harden will act as a point guard and that he will feed his teammates with balls, something he has done perfectly so far. And it will be their defensive commitment, like that of Durant and Irving, that can make the difference in a playoff.to.

The rest of the obstacles will have to be solved on the fly, in a season marked by improvisation. The minutes that LaMarcus Aldrige took away from Nicolas Claxton have been resolved by the unfortunate retirement of the power forward and It seems that the effort of Blake Griffin is greater since he has left Detroit. In addition, DeAndre Jordan can be useful to defend tall men like Joel Embiid at specific moments and Jeff Green or Joe Harris are key in attack, even if they do not smell the ball in tight endings (something that has already happened). What remains to be managed is the pressure: the defeat of the Lakers in 2004 (Kobe, Shaq, Payton, Malone …) ended an already unwoven project, the Heat in 2011 was close to doing the same and not all the great teams have even managed to stay one step away from the coveted award. The Nets you know, since in 2013 they were the antagonists of history (Garnett, Pierce, Johnson, Deron, Lopez …). From that project came another whose end precipitated the arrival of today’s stars. And of a technical body full of proper names. Winning is never easy and they know it better than anyone. They have suffered it in their flesh. And, in this case, all that is not winning is failure. It was time for the Nets, a Play Station team transferred to reality. A super team. An opportunity.