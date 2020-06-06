Big queues on Everest last spring.NIRMAL PURJA

It is June 3, 1950 and Maurice Herzog is a hero, he says to himself and repeats it to himself as the trigger of his camera works tirelessly for history, capturing the majestic panorama of peaks and glaciers seen from the top Annapurna, 8,051 meters. The generous consumption of amphetamines fuels the ecstasy of the Frenchman, oblivious to his companion, Louis Lachenal, whose lean and consumed figure has begun the tired descent of so many summits, frightened by the clouds that lurk and aware that he will suffer frostbite in some feet that he has suffered. stopped feeling hours ago.

70 years after the ascension of the first mountain of more than 8,000 meters, whose description related in Herzog’s work, Annapurna, first eight-thousand, contains so much epic, tragedy and adventure that inspired mountaineers from all over the planet for decades, nothing seems to have changed but everything is different. If France took the honor of a first climb that for decades encouraged mountain nationalism, its success was only the starting gun to plant different flags on the tops of the remaining 13 eight thousand. In 1964 the last of them fell, the Shisha Pangma (8,027 m), not because it was an especially complex mountain, but because China did not allow it to be approached.

The French team chose the Dhaulagiri as their target, but when they did not find a safe route, they moved to neighboring Annapurna, rebounding the first climb of one eight-thousand.

Promotions: 191 | Deaths: 61

First ascent: June 3, 1950

First mountaineers: Maurice Herzog (France), Louis Lachenal (France).

Asked about the reasons for trying to climb the highest mountain on the planet, George Mallory tackled any threat of philosophical disquisition: “Because it is there.” More questions?

Promotions: 5,656 | Deaths: 223

First ascent: May 29, 1953

First climbers: Edmund Hillary (New Zealand), Tenzing Norgay (Nepal).

Known as the mountain of the Germans, 11 of them and 15 Nepalese died trying to reach its summit between 1934 and 1937, whose first ascent was … Austrian, although in the framework of a German-Austrian expedition. Herman Buhl reached the top solo.

Promotions: 335 | Deaths: 68

First ascent: July 3, 1953

First climbers: Herman Buhl (Austria).

Such a beautiful mountain did not deserve such a lie: Lacedelli and Compagnoni swore that they had not used artificial oxygen … until Bonatti proved otherwise.

Promotions: 306 | Deaths: 81

First ascent: July 31, 1954

First climbers: Achille Compagnoni (Italy), Lino Lacedelli (Italy).

It is an open secret that many of those who claim to have reached their peak have not really done so: the final stretch, very flat, becomes endless and there is hardly any difference in altitude.

Promotions: 3,138 | Deaths: 44

First ascent: October 19, 1954

First climbers: Joseph Joechler (Austria), Pasang Dawa Lama (Nepal), Herbert Tichy (Austria).

Its relative isolation subjects it to the effect of the wind, which cleans its upper third of snow, making its print one of the most intimidating among the 14 eight thousand.

Promotions: 361 | Deaths: 31

First ascent: May 15, 1955

First mountaineers: Jean Couzy (France), Lionel Terray (France).

The mountaineers who managed to conquer the third highest mountain on earth did not get to put their feet on the summit: they stayed a few meters below to respect the natives, who consider it sacred.

Promotions: 283 | Deaths: 40

First ascent: May 25, 1955

First mountaineers: George Band (United Kingdom), Joe Brown (United Kingdom).

Initially explored by the British, between 1950 and 1955 four Japanese expeditions dissected the mountain looking for the simplest itinerary. A year later, another Japanese team reaches the top by a route that is the usual one.

Promotions: 661 | Deaths: 65

First ascent: May 9, 1956

First climbers: Toshia Imanishi (Japan), Gyalzen Norbu (Nepal).

Attached to Everest, Lhotse looks modest but it is the fourth highest peak on the planet. It was the last of the 14 reached by Reinhold Messner, the first in the so-called ‘eight-thousand race’.

Promotions: 461 | Deaths: 13

First ascent: May 18, 1956

First climbers: Fritz Luchsinger (Switzerland), Ernst Reiss (Switzerland).

This is how Reinhold Messner defines this mountain that he himself climbed in 1982, his magical year, since he also climbed the Kangchenjunga and the Broad Peak.

Promotions: 930 | Deaths: 21

First ascent: July 7, 1956

First mountaineers: Josef PLarch (Austria), Fritz Moravec (Austria), Hans Willenpart (Austria).

Riding its three independent peaks is a call to adventure. Poles Kukuzcka and Kurtyka, in 1984, were the first; the Japanese Hattori, Kitamura and Todaka, the latter and the Basques Iñurrategi, Vallejo and Zabalza, the latter. Three deeds.

Promotions: 404 | Deaths: 21

First ascent: June 9, 1957

First climbers: Herman Buhl (Austria), Kurt Diemberger (Austria), Marcus Schmuck (Austria), Fritz Wintersteller (Austria).

The G I is known as the hidden peak, because it is hidden behind the west wall of Gasherbrum IV, where the so-called ‘ascension of the century’ in alpine style occurred in 1985 by the rope formed by Kurtyka and Schauer.

Promotions: 334 | Deaths: 29

First ascent: July 5, 1958

First climbers: Andrew Kauffman (United States), Pete Schoening (United States).

Kurt Diemberger conquered Broad Peak alongside Herman Buhl. Diemberger also repeated the first successful ascent at Dhaulagiri. As Buhl had been the first at Nanga Parbat. Both are the only ones who can attribute two ‘firsts’ to one eight-thousand.

Promotions: 448 | Deaths: 69

First ascent: May 13, 1960

First mountaineers: Kurt Diemberger (Austria), Peter Diener (Germany), Nawang Dorje (Nepal), Nima Dorje (Nepal), Ernst Forrer (Switzerland), Albin Schelbert (Austria).

Completely located in Tibetan territory, the local authorities prevented its conquest until a Chinese-Tibetan team placed 10 people! on top. Its south face is the sanctuary of the himaláyico alpine style.

Promotions: 302 | Deaths: 25

First ascent: May 2, 1964

First mountaineers: Hsu Ching (China), Chang Chun-yen (China), Wang Fu-zhou (China), Chen San (China), Cheng Tien-liang (China), Wu Tsung-yue (China), Sodnam Doji ( China), Migmar Trashi (China), Doji (China), Yonten (China).

History attributes to English Alfred F. Mummery the first serious attempt of ascension of an eight-thousand, the Nanga Parbat (8,125 m). It was in 1895, but his admirable exploration ended up buried by the avalanche in which he disappeared. By the time Annapurna fell, the human being had already reached a much higher altitude, 8,570 meters, on the northern slope of Everest: Edward Norton reached that sidereal height without the aid of bottled oxygen in 1924! Days before the disappearance of the road from the top of George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, protagonists of the greatest mystery of himalayism: did they die before or after conquering the roof of the planet?

The struggle to climb the 14 eight-thousand is one of the last great examples of genuine exploration and adventure: in the absence of reliable maps, without the information that abounds today with the mouse, it was necessary to find the approaches to the mountains, find their weaknesses , imagine their routes, dodge terrible glaciers, understand the danger of avalanches, learn to live in hypoxia, dream that the improbable could be real. Mountaineering, ultimately, is something simple: find a path that draws a dream. 70 years later, with more than 1,000 deaths recorded on its slopes, eight-thousand-year-olds continue to fascinate the public as genuine mountaineering seeks new frontiers far from their peaks, in neighboring and unexplored seismiles and sietemiles.

One of the most admired exercises in relation to eight-thousandths is the desire to collect them all, a hobby that was launched by the Surtiranese Reinhold Messner, undoubtedly one of the key figures in the development of Himalayas. Between 1970 and 1986, Messner climbed 14 without the aid of artificial oxygen. In 2019 the Nepali Nirmal Purja scaled them all in 6 months and 6 days, using artificial oxygen on numerous ascents and a powerful team of compatriots. The mountaineering scene, far from glorifying the brand, pointed to evidence: its record trivialized eight-thousand-one. Messner, however, is much more: his is the first ascent of an alpine-style eight-thousand (Gasherbrum I, in 1975, with Peter Habeler), the first ascent of Everest without bottled oxygen (in 1978, also alongside Habeler) , the first ascent of Everest alone and without auxiliary oxygen (1980), several new routes …

In the year 2000, only seven climbers had completed the list of 14. Alavés Juan Oiarzabal was the sixth, in 1999. In the last 20 years, 36 names have joined the list, especially Edurne Pasaban, the first woman in achieving it (2010). A year later, Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner would be the first to do so without using artificial oxygen, while Nives Meroi would be the third, always with her husband Romano Benet, until becoming the first marriage with the collection. Italy is the country with the largest number of fourteen-chomilistas (seven), followed by Spain (Alberto Iñurrategi, Jorge Egocheaga, Ferrán Latorre and Oscar Cadiach are added) and South Korea, with six each. It is in these last two decades when the work of the Sherpas (this is how the tall porters and guides of this ethnic group from Nepal are known) has reached their master’s degree, being able to do all the dirty work on the mountain by putting fixed ropes to the top.

Poland launched a curious way of understanding eight-kilometer: the Iron Curtain had deprived its climbers of the freedom of conquest, so they decided to be the first to do so in winter, swelling in passing in spring and autumn to launch new routes. They started with Everest, placing Leszek Cichy and Krzysztof Wielicki at the top in the winter of 1980. Only K2 has yet to experience a winter climb, a matter that still concerns the Poles.

It was in the 80s when the alpine style burst into the highest heights of the Himalayas, spurred by mountaineers who wanted to measure these mountains in a pure, elegant and risky way. Defining the alpine style is not a simple matter. It can be summarized as the way to climb mountains starting from the base camp with a backpack that contains everything necessary to climb a route and return autonomously, that is, dispensing with fixed height fields, fixed ropes, porters and pointing to use of artificial oxygen as the largest imaginable trap. There are also nuances of beauty, if not of art, in the exercise of not leaving a trace of your step, of assuming a vital commitment to the activity. The aforementioned Mummery measured the Nanga Parbat in alpine style … 125 years ago, and that was the wish of the French of the Annapurna in 1950, until they had to sink their knees and plant high fields. Today, all the classic eight-thousand-mile routes continue to climb in the style that prevailed 70 years ago.

Those who want to know what kind of mountaineers toured the Himalayas in the 1980s can take a close look at the 1982 Alpine-style ascension of the southern Shisha Pangma by Alex McIntyre, Doug Scott, and Roger Baxter Jones. Or, also, the opening in 1990 of a route on the southwest face of the Cho Oyu (8,201 m) in charge of Wojcieck Kurtyka, Jean Troillet and Erhard Loretan without even carrying material to bivouac. Minimalism and speed in its purest form.

“It is evident that in this sense we are experiencing an involution,” says Alberto Iñurrategi, one of the most coherent and sincere voices on stage, someone capable of saying that his fame “does not correspond to reality.” “There are mountaineers who do not have the 14 with whom I can not even dream of comparing myself. It is necessary that we all explain that the normal routes of the eight-thousand do not even require one to be a climber, that the merit is very, very relative, that the true mountaineering or avant-garde himalayism is in other places, also in the eight-thousand, but away from normal routes, “he says.

The great walls of the Himalayas also focused for decades the efforts of avant-garde mountaineers, able to face the Rupal slope of Nanga Parbat (1970), the south face of Annapurna (1970) or the southwest pillar of Everest (1982), to name just a few of the most representative ascents.

If there is a key date in the change in the perception of the general public towards eight-thousandths is 1996, the year of the tragedy narrated in the book Evil of Height by Jon Krakauer. The granting by the Government of Nepal of multiple top permits for those who could pay them was the starting signal for the commercialization of eight-thousand, whose saddest example is Everest. The guided ascents started in the 1990s and could die of success in 1996, when a storm ended with eight people, clients and mixed guides. But, after the tragedy was over, the business skyrocketed until reaching a new sinister milestone last year: 11 dead in line to reach the roof of the world.

A detail that perfectly illustrates the commodification of eight-thousand can be seen in the photos above. All those who conquered the highest mountains between 1950 and 1964 are portrayed with an ice ax in hand. In recent top photos on Everest, to cite the most bleeding example, there is no trace of a mountaineer’s main tool (along with crampons). The fixed ropes replace the ice ax, killing in the process any possibility of autonomy for those who play to be mountaineers: the ice ax is not only a support, it is the only possibility of not killing yourself in the event of a fall. Sort of like driving a car without a steering wheel hoping that a curve never comes.

Louis Lachenal fell into depression after his episode in the Annapurna: he lost all his toes and this, for a high mountain guide in love with his profession, was dramatic. He died in 1955 when he fell into a crack when skiing the White Valley of Chamonix. You may never have imagined that the future of the classic eight-thousand routes belonged to the guides and their companies, you may not have understood how the mountain tourism that already existed in your beloved Mont Blanc came to be transferred to the most severe mountains on the planet .