JJ Abrams made many moves, a couple of them questionable, in order to launch the 2019 movie. Among them is the now known as Force Healing, which involves the power of force to heal major wounds in any creature, but unlike than you could believe the Jedi Healing Power did not debut in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ if not in another Star Wars production.

True fans might think that it was in ‘The Mandalorian’ that this power was introduced, but they would also be wrong. A few days before the film’s premiere, the episode was presented where, after a surprise fight, Greef Karga was seriously injured and the Outstanding Powers from The Child or Baby Yoda They are in charge of successfully saving it, but it absorbs much of the creature’s strength, so it ends up resting for a good period of time.

In the Abrams film Force Healing is used on several occasions, first to heal the serpent found by King and company in a cave after falling through quicksand. The second is when the heroine can strike the final blow against Kylo, ​​who becomes disconcerted when he feels that his mother Leia is dead, but Rey decides to save him. The third occasion is when in the most intense moment of the film, when everything seems lost, a changed Ben Solo helps Rey to be able to save his life in exchange for his.

So, the Jedi healing power did not debut in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ but several years earlier. It was not the creation of the director or the writers, Force Healing comes from ‘A New Hope’, when Luke’s life is put in danger after the events in Jundland Wastes. Obi-Wan, then known as Ben Kenobi, puts his fingers on Luke’s forehead in order to save his life.