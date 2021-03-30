From ‘The Neighborhood Against Me’ to ‘Canvas Floor’: The 10 Best Elvis Presley Movies

‘Hound Dog’, ‘Blue Suede Shoes’,’ Don’t Be Cruel ‘,’ Are You Lonesome Tonight? ‘,’ Heartbreak Hotel ‘,’ Burning Love ‘,’ Suspicious Minds’, ‘The Wonder of You’, ‘ In the Ghetto ‘,’ Always On My Mind ‘,’ An American Trilogy ‘,’ Viva Las Vegas’, ‘It’s Now or Never’ or ‘(Let Me Be) Your Teddy Bear’. And we left about thirty more classics in the pipeline. To list the number of huge songs that Elvis Presley has performed in an unbeatable way throughout his long, imposing and somewhat irregular musical trajectory seems impossible, but discovering the most inspired moments of your film career is something much easier. And less rewarding, that too.

More than thirty films are those that have Elvis Presley as a central figure, protagonist, untouchable and elevated to the heights. Always accompanied by secondary characters, mostly female, in rather silly plots that serve as an excuse to generate musical numbers. And it is that, Even if the proposal is a disaster, seeing Presley in action on his turf is always worth it. A guitar, a piano, a band or an orchestra and his impressive presence, sheer charisma, is all his films need to shine.

Elvis Presley and the Movies: His Top 10 Movies

one ‘Love Me Tender’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Clint Reno, the youngest of four brothers who stays home to take care of his mother and the family farm, while his older brothers fight in the Civil War for the Confederate Army.

Points in favor: It works surprisingly well on his melodramatic profile, demanding a level of performance that Elvis Presley handled quite fluently. The musical moments are especially emotional, generating that collective hypnosis that the King managed to create so easily.

Must-have song / musical number from ‘Love Me Tender’: The homonymous theme. One of the most beautiful songs ever written finds here a staging as austere as it is delicate. By far the best moment in the movie.

two ‘Jailhouse Rock’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Vince Everett, a young man who has been sent to jail for accidentally killing a man in a canteen fight and who, after entering prison, dedicates himself to singing. When he regains his freedom, he has the opportunity to fully enter the recording world, a professional sector in which he will try to change his life forever.

Points in favor: The dynamism in the narration of the story, added to a Presley who is especially dedicated to the cause, round out one of the most memorable films in the Elvis catalog. And what a collection of songs.

Essential song / musical number from ‘Jailhouse Rock’: In his dressing gown, downcast and contrite, Elvis performs an unforgettable ‘Young and Beautiful’, the true top of the repertoire of this rock from prison. Inevitable tears in one of the most emotional endings of Presley’s film career.

3 ‘Café Europa in uniform’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Tulsa McLean, incredible name for a singing soldier in West Germany who is forced to participate in a bet to get the money he needs if he wants to fulfill his professional dream: to open a nightclub. What is the aforementioned bet? Well, surprise, make a beautiful dancer fall in love.

Points in favor: Its surprising moments of metalanguage are the most revolutionary aspect of a proposal that is as predictable as it is effective. The atmosphere that surrounds the characters works especially well, turned almost into another main character.

Essential song / musical number of ‘Café Europa in uniform’: Elvis and a puppet perform the most enchanting number on the tape with that flash of pure light titled ‘Wooden Heart’. Pure cuteness.

4 ‘The neighborhood against me’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Danny Fisher, a troubled young man from New Orleans who decides to try to change his conflicting attitudes by learning about success, the power of music and love.

Points in favor: From the direction of Michael Curtiz to the interpretation of Elvis, through a great script, a truly exciting final climax and that indescribable and intoxicating essence that New Orleans always gives off. In short: the best film of Presley’s film career.

Essential song / musical number of ‘The neighborhood against me’: ‘King Creole’ and a plethora of Elvis. Today, yesterday and always. Stainless.

5 ‘Date in Las Vegas’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Lucky Jackson, a car racer looking for money to buy a new engine in order to participate in the Grand Prix of Las Vegas. In addition to his incessant obsession with getting the money, the boy will be involved in a love triangle with another of the pilots and a children’s swimming instructor. Why not?

Points in favor: Ann-Margret, Ann-Margret, and Ann-Margret.

Must-Have Song / Musical Number from ‘Cita en Las Vegas’: Elvis and the aforementioned Ann-Margret throwing a real fire in ‘C’mon Everybody’. Do not try to imitate them, it is impossible.

6 ‘The globetrotter’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Charlie Rogers, a stray bullet who wanders around on his motorcycle until he gets a job at a street fair.

Points in favor: Elvis’ memorable first appearance on his guitar. It’s simple, any moment in the King’s film career always rises to infinity if he appears armed with his guitar.

Essential song / musical number of ‘El trotamundos’: Presley riding the roads of deep America with his motorcycle while performing the irresistible ‘Wheels On My Heels’. The ‘molar’ concept summarized in a minute and a half.

7 ‘Fire star’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Pacer, the mestizo son of Neddy, a Kiowa Indian, and rancher Sam Burton, who will be involved in the brutal conflict of choosing one of these two sides when war breaks out.

Points in favor: Complete with ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘The neighborhood against me’ the triplet of best Elvis Presley films. On this occasion, the firm direction of Don Siegel brings a rawness that goes beyond the screen, turning each scene into an example of solidity and good ideas. Beyond its charismatic protagonist, not a doubt, ‘Star of Fire’ remains standing and with its head high with no help other than its talent.

Essential song / musical number of ‘Estrella de fuego’: ‘A Cane And A High Starched Collar’ and that bar party full of toasts, dances, hugs and contagious clapping. To sing at the top of your lungs.

8 ‘Love in Hawaii’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Chad Gates (Elvis Presley) is a former military man who returns home to Hawaii after graduating from the army. His mother (Angela Lansbury) is waiting for him to join the family business (a pineapple plantation), but Chad prefers to work as a tour guide.

Points in favor: The Hawaiian postcards. A romanticism as silly as it is contagious. The ease with which you enter those idyllic places, humming each note, smiling at each occurrence and sighing after each flirtation. A proposal that works from its warmth.

Must-Have Song / Musical Number from ‘Love in Hawaii’: Five words: ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. Nothing more to add, your honor.

9 ‘Frankie & Johnny’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Johnny is a successful singer with his girlfriend Frankie, who begins to doubt his future as a couple when she knows his weakness for the game, a field that he is also not very good at, causing him to constantly lose the salary obtained with their performances. Everything will change when Johnny meets a gypsy who predicts that a girl will appear in his life to give him luck.

Points in favor: It manages to work even with one of the worst screenplays that good old Elvis ever faced. And it is, among other things, thanks to his constant dedication, turning his interpretation into the true engine of a film that, on the other hand, works especially well as an excuse to discover some hidden gems from the immense Presley repertoire.

Must-Have Song / Musical Number from ‘Frankie & Johnny’: That rabid and vibrant street blues entitled ‘Hard Luck’ to which Charlie McCoy’s harmonica brings the exact fever to sweep everything away. A show.

10 ‘Canvas floor’

Role played by Elvis Presley: Walter Gulick, a promising boxer who has just won an important championship, decides to return to his quiet life as a car mechanic in his hometown of Cream Valley after finishing his military service. However, he will have to overcome the tricks and lies of his representative, who manages to seriously jeopardize his career after vilely betraying him.

Points in favor: The story is powerful and told with rhythm, grace, and the necessary spark. The performances are very good, including an inspired Elvis as the central figure. And although they are wedged in with a shoehorn, something quite evident, all the songs that sound in the film are wonderful. One of the best cinematographic installments of the King.

Essential song / musical number of ‘Canvas Floor’: Try not to move your feet listening to the radiant ‘I Got Lucky’. Spoiler: You won’t get it.

However, in the ten films that appear in this special, we find works especially inspired by the artistic, resulting in a rewarding experience beyond the musical moments. A set of fun proposals that guarantee prejudice-proof entertainment and, of course, the sure value of once again enjoying Elvis Presley in all his glory. The King with capital letters.