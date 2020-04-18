Antonio Cortés Heredia, known as Antoñín In the world of soccer, he is 20 years old and recently fulfilled his biggest dream: to play in the First Division. After breaking into and shining in the Malaga first team, Granada decided to make an offensive for him and signed him for just over two million euros a few months ago, before the stoppage of the coronavirus. A unique opportunity for the attacker, who values ​​what has been achieved for how fast it has happened and for how difficult it has been for him to reach the elite.

Antoñín is from La Palmilla, one of the most conflictive and dangerous neighborhoods in Malaga. Proud of his gypsy race, the footballer has known how to choose his path and achieve his goal based on effort and work despite the many obstacles he has had along the way: «I started when I was six years old, at a club in my neighborhood, on February 26 And from there I knew that I wanted to play professional football, which is what I like, I have achieved it and today I am super happy. I have always loved playing each game as if it were the last. You have to fight to be happy, since I was little I have fought to get where I wanted and dreamed ».

Tell his story

«I went to play in Germany (Schalke 04) when I was 15 years old, the adaptation was not very good and I decided to return to February 26. Then Mal signed meaga CF. I was playing in youth, but I played very little and I went to El Palo. Then I returned again to the youth of Malaga and then to the subsidiary. To this day I still do not believe I have fulfilled my dream. It has been very difficult for me to get to where I am and everything has been very fast », explains Antoñín, who makes it clear that it was not easy: “I have had some very difficult years and this is the reward. I have learned that you should never give up. You have to be mentally prepared, I have been a bit ambitious and that makes you improve yourself day by day ».

He has had bad luck because after reaching First, soccer has stopped due to the coronavirus crisis, but he hopes to return to green with Granada soon: “I thought it was going to be more difficult because I have always been with my family. Despite what is happening, so far I have not had any downtime. I get up, I train, I take a shower, I cook and in the afternoon a bit of series, of play, another training session, I talk with the family, etc ».