The recognized Opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, offered a concert on YouTube from the Milan Cathedral. The presentation was called “Music for Hope”, what does it mean “Music for Hope” in Spanish, and was held to celebrate the Easter Sunday.

The tenor was accompanied by the pianist Emanuele Vianelli and the repertoire was composed of themes of a religious nature. Bocelli He took the opportunity to send a message of encouragement about the crisis that is being experienced worldwide by the coronavirus.

During the broadcast, viewers did not stop writing messages full of love and support for the singer and also for doctors and health workers around the world.

Here we leave the concert of Andrea Bocelli for them to see and enjoy.

