The health crisis derived from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has had innumerable effects, one of them being the fact that the information has multiplied, the daily agenda of the media it has been largely dominated to cover the issue.

The context of the virus emergency, and the suffering of social situations such as protests, police violence and political polarization, have had a major impact on how the media is read, viewed, heard and followed through all the platforms where they have a presence, but in particular, on digital channels.

Trust has fallen

An element that was decisive in raising public awareness was the spread of fake news, disinformation and messages that in some cases were interpreted as hate. All of this has affected people’s trust in the media.

In this regard, it is worth noting that although, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2019, in Mexico the percentage of people who follow and / or amplify news grew by 25 points, the largest increase seen in the 27 markets where the study was carried out, there are points to note.

The same report revealed profound changes in confidence; in fact, he notes that mistrust is even more pronounced when skepticism and fear add to the equation. In this sense, it stands out that globally, only 47 percent of people trust the media, and despite the fact that in Mexico the percentage grows 53The reality is that in recent months it has declined greatly.

On the subject, we talked with Nancy Gómez, Country Manager Prisa Brand Solutions, owner group of El País and Diario AS, among others, on the challenge facing the media.

Taking the complex global environment we live in context, Has the consumption of communication media changed in recent months on behalf of Covid-19 in Mexico?

NG: It has not changed, but it has grown exponentially. The confinement has generated a consumer bomb in our media, a lot to get informed and also a lot to take care of yourself, entertain yourself, since the content we handle is not only news, but also about lifestyle, culture, art, fashion, travel, technology, sports, as well as content from the world of Gaming that had a great rebound in this pandemic.

I think that in the case of Prisa Brand Solutions, we benefited a lot from users trusting our content, since their loyalty grew and at the same time we captured new audiences that are now recurring. For this reason, I believe that the case of El País México will be very well received by Mexicans and we will feel more careful to keep us even more informed.

During this crisis, Mexico and other countries have faced a major challenge in terms of credibility. Both public figures and users on social networks have questioned the veracity or legitimacy of part of the published information. In that sense, How is it that the media win against this challenge and can regain the trust of audiences?

NG: Newspapers like El País have journalistic quality and an excellent reputation worldwide. Our audiences have us at the top of mind, as a serious and responsible news site. In recent months, our audience traffic increased, this is the result of the reputation and trust that our content generates in readers.

Our 400+ journalists work tirelessly to provide truthful and proven information about Covid-19 to the Latino community. So much so, that we have become one of the most reliable sources to know what happens during the current situation.

Likewise, we have the responsibility of supporting our advertisers with our digital media solutions, so that their messages are truly heard and read.

In our social networks people think, comment, express, congratulate us and that gives us great satisfaction.

Without a doubt, this behavior became emphatic during the months in which the public was saturated with information. Based on it, What is your perspective of the media in the era of the ‘new normal’ and how should they work to remain the main reference for information?

Ng: The most important thing for the media is to achieve loyalty to a greater number of users. Earn the credibility of audiences, be the opposite of disinformation, demonstrating the quality of its content, journalistic team, and writing for the search for truth in increasingly difficult environments.

In this sense, there is no doubt that the marketing and advertising industry faces challenges. How do you see the digital advertising and marketing sector with the Covid 19 crisis in Mexico?

NG: Definitely contracted, I think we are in a transition like everyone else, like all sectors. The media need to be aware of generating improvements, being even more effective in the results that we deliver, since clients will become even more observant when it comes to investing their money. Although we see many opportunities, since there is much more emphasis in our industry, digital Marketing and serious and credible media today become the strategic channel for advertisers to connect with their audiences.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299