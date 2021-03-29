from the Masia to ‘save’ the national team

03/29/2021

Act. At 12:27 CEST

Dani Olmo It is on everyone’s lips after the goal that was scored during the match between the Spanish team and Georgia, which allowed the ‘Roja’ to avoid a new setback that would have staggered even more on their way to the Qatar World Cup in 2022. footballer from Terrassa, only 22 years old, responded to Luis Enrique’s confidence with a target in the added time that culminated the agonizing comeback and straightened the faltering start of the qualifying phase for the World Cup.

Formed in the Masia, Olmo’s evolution is following a frenetic pace. The attacker grew up in the lower categories of FC Barcelona, ​​where he wore the Barça shirt for seven seasons. In 2014 he made the leap to the highest level of football thanks to Dinamo Zagreb, who trusted him and made him debut less than a year later with the first team. In Croatia he broke several records for precocity and established himself as the best player in the national league. The competition was too small for him and in January 2020, just over a year ago, RB Leipzig paid around 30 million euros to obtain his services. He was engaged until June 2024.

The players of Spain celebrate the goal of Dani Olmo

| EFE

In the German Bundesliga, a much more competitive tournament, the Catalan forward has not got off to a bad start. He has already defended Leipzig’s sheepskin in 53 times. He has played 3,575 minutes, during which he has celebrated nine goals and has distributed 12 assists. The numbers are not stratospheric, but they show that he is not a player who is afraid or hesitates when it comes to progress. Despite his youth, he has already played 177 games at the highest level and has been called up with the Spanish senior team five times. In fact, in his debut with the ‘Roja’ he saw goal. And that came from the bench.

Consolidated in the selection

Since he returned to the bench of the Spanish team, Luis Enrique has included Dani Olmo in all calls and the young footballer, who has sounded for Barça in recent years but so far his return has not materialized, has offered a good performance. He has started in half of the matches that the ‘Red’ has played –6 out of 12– and has only run out of minutes in two commitments. The coach assesses his skill in positional play and also takes into account that he can play on both bands.

Against Georgia, the Catalan did not start, but he played 45 minutes and was very participative. He contacted the ball 48 times and completed 33 passes with an 85 percent accuracy rate. He did not stop trying to mark the differences until he achieved it with a whip from outside the area in added time. Giorgi Loria, local goalkeeper, deflected the ball, but could not prevent it from sneaking into his goal and Dani Olmo certified the Spanish victory.