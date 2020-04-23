Luis Estrada (México, D.F., 1962) can be included among the best filmmakers not tempted by international fame. Paco Lombardi (Tacna, Peru, 1949), Juan Carlos Tabío (Havana, 1943), Jacobo Morales (Lajas, Puerto Rico, 1934) and Luis Puenzo (Bs. As, 1946), among others, also make up that list.

Since 1999, Estrada directs, produces and writes. Her passion for cinema is in her blood. Her father, José Estrada, began an ascending film career in 1968, with several Ariel Awards received.

Thanks to this, Luis has carried a critical line of argument against the governments of his country. He is the author of the well-known trilogy of corruption, composed of “Herod’s Law” (2000), “Hell” (2011) and “The perfect dictatorship” (2014).

In 2006, he directed and released “A Wonderful World”, a portrait of former President Vicente Fox’s presidential term, starring his fetish actor, Damián Alcázar, and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

We are facing a dark humor tragicomedy enhanced by a script full of precise parliaments, clean and innovative shots, an euphemism-free soundtrack, and compelling performances due to the level of Aztec celebrities chosen at the casting.

Furthermore, his ethical discourse forces the study of life in today’s societies. The poor are manipulated and abandoned by both the tabloid press and the power spheres when they are no longer useful. They only find some protection in kind-hearted middle-class families who still believe in public charity.

It is in this sense that the film impacts, renews the cultural discourse and coincides with the positions of the social sciences when they show the human being, in extreme situations. There is no consolation or misery that is worth it: those below are able to run over those who protect them when they wish by any means to make their dreams come true, without looking at those in front of them.

Data sheet

Country: MEXICO. Year: 2011. Duration: 118 minutes. Direction and script: Luis Estrada. Cast: Damián Alcázar, Pedro Almendáriz Jr., Ernesto Gómez Cruz, Carmen Beato, Guillermo Gil, Plutarco Haza, José María Yazpik, Jesús Ochoa, Silverio Palacios and Jorge Zárate. Synopsis: In a fantastic future, in Mexico it is said that the war against the poor and hunger is over. Juan Pérez is a tramp who lives in love with a woman of the same economic position named Rosita, to whom he promises to give a better life by giving him what he could not have: a car, a house and a family.

