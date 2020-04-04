The soap opera beau surprised by confessing that he also takes care of the household chores

Sebastián Rulli he is in quarantine with his girlfriend, the actress Angelique Boyer, with whom he has allowed to see through his social networks part of his daily coexistence as a couple.

“Friday and the body knows it !!! TODAY TOUCH … Wash. So they can see who’s boss at home“

From the kitchen, the couple of actors have demonstrated their skills as cooks, and although a few days ago, they revealed that the protagonist of “Teresa” is the one who consents to the gallant preparing breakfast, this Friday it was his turn, confessing that he also takes care of household chores.

“Yes, I am bossy and very honored. This quarantine also serves to assess the important work that is done at home. Thanks to all the housewives or staff who always help us to keep everything shiny and tidy. Team up and have fun. The united family will never be defeated!“Wrote the protagonist of” The Dragon “along with the series of images that have more than 150 thousand red hearts.

In this way, the 44-year-old actor left his fans open-mouthed, who did not hesitate to congratulate him for setting the example.

Days before, Angelique Y Sebastian revealed in a fun Tik Tok video what their secret is to care for and nurture love as a couple: “My life has only been here for 2 days, I arrived and you were already a little damaged“Wrote the blonde next to the video that accumulated more than 2.5 million views.

