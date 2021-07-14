From the kick? They criticize Anette Cuburu in “I want to sing” | Instagram

The participation of Anette cuburu, a member of the program “Venga la Alegría”, left all the users upset on social networks, but what surprised them the most was his “good rating”, so the social media They had no mercy on her for her out of tune voice: “Sing horrible.”

Everything seems to indicate that the participation of Anette cuburu In the morning it was one of the most unpleasant after receiving endless criticism from users on social networks who expressed their opinion against the rating it received.

Anette Cuburu, participated in the recently released section “I want to sing“From” Come Joy “, however, users have described as” unfair “the score he obtained after his presentation, considering he has a” horrible voice “and very” out of tune “.

It may interest you.They reveal who is the best! Neither Hoy nor Venga La Alegría

The actress and TV presenter Mexican, was the target of various criticisms and comments on social networks in which they indicated that for them it would have been one of the “worst” sang and totally out of tune.

Mercilessly, netizens launched themselves against the presenter of programs such as “Todo un show” and “Tu casa Tv” pointing out that she did not deserve the qualification and that there would be preference on the part of the judges towards her.

Anette sang much worse and they give them 5-6? Favoritism where?

Now I understand why they did not accept Anette in timbiriche hahaha #I want to sing.

They even reported that the actress of the program “What we are silent,” among others, gave her a better rating than the team of “The survivors”, who in their opinion deserved a higher score.

La Anette sang of the kick and did nothing on stage

The survivors made melodies, choreographed and took over the stage and gave them bad ratings.

For many of the netizens, they disapproved of the way the judges scored as they showed a clear preference when there are “more charismatic female drivers,” they noted.

They gave Anette flowers when she sang horrible, Kristal and Brisia sang very well, don’t suck # I want to sing, take Natalia out

In many of the opinions, the followers of the broadcast were indignant against the famous, originally from Mexico, Baja California

# AbriendoLaConversación that I sing ugly Anette do not scrub, favoritism to this Mrs. by God that I sing ugly.

It may interest you In Quiero Cantar, Cynthia Rodríguez exudes elegance

However, the criticism did not stop there as the judges also received a barrage of criticism.

The cronyism on the part of Rocio Banquells, Lafountaine and Horacio and even Sepulveda was noticed too much in the deal and criticized Anette.

They asked the production to carry out the contests being more objective and forgetting to favor their friends in the morning since that also leads them to reduce the credibility of their programs.

If you are going to do a contest, do it well, you always end up praising your friends or those who have levers within the company BUT THE PUBLIC DON’T LIKE THE PUBLIC, which is the one that gives them the rating.

It should be remembered that the reality show that was presented in a new section of the morning is the new dynamic with which the production of Tv Azteca seeks to face the popular contest premiered in “Hoy” who recently achieved great success with the contest, “Las Estrellas dance en Today”.

At one point, the presenter who headed the NOTICIERO AM stood on stage sharing with Sergio Sepúlveda and the audience, the preparation that she had previously taken to give a good show, however, her nerves betrayed her.

Although Anette claimed to be the “queen of karaokes” her interpretation of Thalía’s famous song, “Wrong”, made her the target of strong criticism.

They tell him you have to work on those sharps and on the endings, they also need to say in the beginning and in the middle of the song hahaha, you read in some of the comments towards the member of the Ajusco production company.

The format of this new reality show includes 15 participants, some in trios and duets, who will compete for now on Monday and Tuesday.

You may be interested in ¿Secreto de amor ?, producer of Hoy en romance, they say

There will be judges, two voice coaches and drivers. The participants of “I want to sing” include voices such as Laura G, Bella de la Vega, Curvy Zulema, Natalia Alcocer, Brissia, Capi Pérez, Ricardo Casares and Anette Cuburú.