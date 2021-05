Keeping Up With The Kardashians was undoubtedly the reality that set the tone for new reality shows. The first season aired in 2007 and in March 2021 it premiered its last season.

The most popular family reality show on television, told the daily life of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Robert Kardashian, alongside their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner.