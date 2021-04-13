From the jacuzzi, the beautiful Daniella Chávez sheds everything | Instagram

Singer Daniella Chávez once again delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a very personal moment with all of them in her stories. Just like a romantic date and more than that, the beautiful America’s Cup girlfriend He brought Internet users to his bathroom to see how he was enjoying a delicious moment in the Jacuzzi.

Definitely what her followers enjoyed the most is that the beautiful television host stripped herself of everything to get into the water and jaccuzi foam, who became her accomplices not to show too much to the naughty lens.

Daniella Chávez showed a lot of skin and only used a very shiny accessory ring and necklace to look spectacular even in the water. The Chilean beauty complemented her spectacular image with natural makeup and her loose, straight blonde hair.

Daniella took a panoramic shot of the jacuzzi and one more of her beautiful legs with a soft drink in her hands. The beautiful sportscaster was definitely determined to enjoy the moment since a candle and sandwiches could be observed in the place, was she waiting for someone else?

The beautiful model shared her tub bath and delighted her millions of followers, who expect many moments of these with the beautiful Daniella Chavez.

Chávez got the spotlight after it was revealed that she would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s lover. From that moment, the followers of CR7 began to search for who this beautiful woman was.

But who also set her eyes on Daniella Chávez was the Mexican television station Televisa, who invited her to be part of their faces in sports for the Copa América.

Gladly, the Chilean became a star of Televisa and because of her beauty, body, fitness and talent, she became The Bride of the America’s Cup. Since then, the beautiful Dany has had a lot of work and is now quite a model and influencer.

Daniella Chávez has become one of the queens of social networks and has even been compared to big stars like Demi Rose, Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, among others.

Recently, the young woman has shared that she reached a great goal, to give herself the luxury of a luxurious truck; He assured that it is a huge pride since years ago he only dreamed of this type of luxury.