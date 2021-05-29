from the hell of the street and alcohol to rebuild his life in Spain

Andreas Boy is 40 years old and came to Spain from Hamburg Doing autostop. In December 2020, Beatriz met him on the street in Vilanova i la Geltrú and offered him food.

He told her that all she needed was enter a detox center to quit alcohol. Beatriz went first and she was joined by more volunteers such as Aina, Ana, Andrea and Raquel. Afterwards, many other people showed great interest in getting Andy out of his situation.

In addition to living on the streets and with serious alcohol addiction problems, Andy was seriously ill, diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy and a brain tumor.

However, as much as they struggled to find a place for him, it was not possible. Management never gave him a chance to enter at an appropriate facility for your situation.

Social services offered her a weekly shower in a hostel and the girls also paid her a hostel for a few days. With the help of various volunteers They managed to get Andy off the street and get him to quit drinking.

Finally Andy decided back to Germany a month ago and now he’s there living with his mother.