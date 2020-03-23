“From the heart”: this is the greeting that López Obrador will propose for coronavirus

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, proposed a new way of greeting each other, in the face of the pandemic of coronavirus: “Touching the heart,” he said.

“I want to make a proposal about the greeting. Touching the heart, but you have to see if the greeting was not recommended by the World Health Organization. If they recommended it, that is the greeting, and if the doctors say it is rubbing elbows, that’s how it will be, ”said the Mexican president.

López Obrador recalled that a few weeks ago, when he received The visit of the American businessman, Larry Fink, greeted him with his foot, due to the recommendations for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I received about a month, a month and a half ago, Larry Fink, who is from the BlackRock fund, one of the most important financial-economic funds in the world, and that was it, this coronavirus started, and he tells me: “Let’s see, let’s say hi.” And it was that kick; So, no, not like that, no kicks or nudges. The heart.”, López Obrador said.

The Mexican President He explained that “as long as” the technicians are consulted, measures will be carried out such as: closing of gyms, sports , museums, cinema and other recreational centers; such as those announced yesterday by the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“As long as you consult with the technicians, with the doctors and it is already being done. TI have information that the decisions made yesterday by the head of government consulted them with specialists, with doctors. That is all we ask, that is, that they are not occurrences so that mistakes are not made. ”

López Obrador reported that, if necessary, there will be a national radio and television network to inform Mexicans about Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

“When needed, they explained to me that there are already links from channel 11 and 22, but if it is needed at the time so that we have more coverage television channels and radios want to help us broadcast, the better, ”said the president in his morning conference.

He reiterated that the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, He will continue to report, since he is “very good” at explaining, and he also recommended that the population “listen”.

“Hugo López-Gatell, who is very good, will continue because he is a professional of the first order, he is a specialist in the field, but he also has the capacity, the facilities to present, to convey his ideas, there are eminences, very intelligent people who does not know how to explain or is not understood, Hugo is very good, very clear, pedagogical, so he will continue to inform, and I will also ask people to listen to us ”he indicated.

The Mexican health authorities reported this Sunday that the number of infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country it has risen to 65, reaching 316 positive cases -to Saturday they added 251-.

Of the total positives, 32 cases are hospitalized and 284 are ambulatory.

In addition, they pointed out that the suspected cases increased to 793, while the negative ones were 1,667 and the deaths remained at two.

“We have 316 confirmed cases, 793 suspected cases, 1,667 negative cases and two deaths”, the director of epidemiological operational research of the Ministry of Health, Ana Lucía de la Garza, reported at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

He said that the 83% of the cases have remained in isolation and 16% they are considered as recovered, while 1% have been deaths.

De la Garza told the population and the media to avoid spreading false news and urged citizens to inform themselves through official sources.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, reiterated that the National Day of Healthy Distance, that is, social distancing of 1.5 meters between people, “it is not a vacation” and called on society to respect it as well as the shelter at home.

The official reported that so far “there is no confirmed case related to the Vive Latino Festival,” which was held last weekend. Mexican authorities indicated that worldwide the number of total accumulated cases is 292,142 cases, with 187,149 cases in the last 14 days and with an overall case fatality rate of 4.4%.

This Sunday, the Government of Mexico City announced that the closure of museums, cinemas, theaters and events in churches and other establishments will take place from Monday.

In addition, to reduce the speed of spread of the disease in the metropolis, campaigns will be adopted “Stay at home”, of protection and confinement, and the “Sana Distancia”, that is, the social distancing between people from 1.5 meters away. The authorities estimate that the majority of COVID-19 cases in Mexico were imported. from Europe, mainly from Spain.

The General Health Council of Mexico, which was held last Thursday, declared the coronavirus as a serious and priority disease in the country, and supported the measures that the health authorities have applied to combat it. Mexico is currently in a transition phase between the scenario of importing cases to one of community infections, for which measures have been taken such as the suspension of the school activities throughout the country, the protection of people in their homes and the limitation of movements and transfers.

First local spread of coronavirus in Oaxaca

With this new confirmed case, add three in the entity, which was confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the federal government and registered in the daily technical report generated by the Undersecretariat for Prevention and Health Promotion.

However, it is the first case of contagion by contactIn other words, he has no history of having traveled or been close to someone who has done so in the previous three months. The patient was infected in the entity and is described as a 22-year-old boy who presented discomfort from last March 16.

In addition to the three existing cases in Oaxaca, there are two people who are considered suspicious in relation to the possible contagion of Covid-19, both female; one of them also seems to have acquired it locally, since it does not have travel records, while the second does.

The first two cases of coronavirus in the entity occurred in the Central Valleys in which the constant was to have previous trips abroad; the prevalence of these it remained only for the period of a week, as it was the March 14 that the third took place in Oaxaca.