From the hand of coach Jay “Panda” Najar, promising youngsters ready artillery

Photo: Supplied

Confident of achieving a great preparation for their respective commitments, young promises of the sport of fists place their trust in coach Jay “Panda” Najar.

In the heights of the State of Mexico, specifically in the municipality of Jiquipilco, located at 2,600 meters above sea level, William “Camarón” Zepeda is fully preparing for the commitment that he will hold before the American Héctor “Finito” Tanajara, the next Friday, July 9 in Los Angeles, California, something he does with the support of the famous “Panda” Jay Najar.

The young and talented strategist supervises in their preparation two young rising stars such as Puerto Ricans Emmanuel “El Sensacional” Rodríguez and Abimael “Manitas de Piedras” Ortiz, they joined the team led by the charismatic “Panda”, with whom they seek rediscover the path of triumph.

The former bantamweight world champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF, for its acronym in English), Manny Rodríguez, who is a proud member of the “Panda Team” is preparing to participate in the undercard on August 14 in Carson, California , who heads the unification match for the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles, between Filipino stars Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casimero.

Similarly, Kevin “Chacal” González from Sinaloa will try to place himself among the best 10 in the world, seeing action next July 30 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, a billboard organized by its promoter Juan Orengo from Fresh Production, in co-promotion with JD Promotion , in whose semi-star turn Abimael “Manitas de Piedra” Ortiz will see action, as will local promises Juan Luis Aldana, Jesús Zazueta and Misael Aldana, who will make his professional debut.