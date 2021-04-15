From the ground, Andrea Legarreta showed off in mini shorts | Instagram

Definitely, the legs of the beautiful Andrea Legarreta are one of the most beautiful on television and to show a button as the beautiful host of the Hoy Program shared a photograph from the ground and with a very small shorts, but nothing more and nothing less than her dear Sammy aside.

The beloved host of the morning star of Televisa He took the opportunity not only to show off his beauty, but also to show his love for animals and especially for his beautiful puppy.

For the photograph that captivated social networks, the actress also posed from the ground with a simple blouse close to her body and a very short short that leaves almost all of her shapely legs exposed; just in case, Legarreta posed head-on and raising her legs, highlighting this part of her body even more.

The wife of Erik Rubin she posed for the camera concentrating on her pet and with a huge smile, the same one with which she has managed to capture the hearts of the Mexican public in Hoy, not for nothing is she the longest-serving host on said television show.

Andrea Legarreta She knows she possesses beautiful legs, which is why she makes the most of it and is often seen on the morning of Televisa with very small shorts that steal the viewers’ sighs and that even, on more than one occasion, displace the beauty of his partner Galilea Montijo.

Despite the beauty of her legs, the TV presenter she knows that she has a small defect or it could be a virtue, depending on how it looks, because she is short; But she knows perfectly how to take advantage of it, because as she confessed on social networks, she knows the perfect angle to look taller and show off her legs more.

Recently, Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother shared that the secret to looking taller and more stylized in their photographs is the angle at which they are taken, as it ensures that being taken from below gives them the appearance of greater stature.

Andrea Legarreta looks really spectacular at 49 years of age and although she has not revealed her secret, surely she will do something to look so beautiful.

Recently some audios came to light in which supposedly the singer and actress Sherlyn assured that she would take out of the Today Program to Andrea Legarreta, this after having made comments that were not to his liking; however, to Legarreta’s surprise, it was Alex Kaffie who responded.

The entertainment journalist indicated to the young woman that she does not have the power to remove Andy from his chair and that she did not even have the power to maintain her own exclusivity on television. Kaffie shared that the only person who could displace Andrea Legarreta Martínez from her place would be her partner and comadre, Galilea Montijo.

According to Alex Kaffie, Gali would not turn his back on Andrea Legarreta because they have a “don’t knock me down, I won’t knock you down” pact, with which they take care of their backs, since they have discovered that together they achieve more than separately.

The conductors responded to these statements in the same Hoy Program in a very sarcastic way, Legarreta pretended to run to everyone, while her partner indicated that this would end their pact. In a very intelligent way, famous women prefer to laugh and take rumors in the best way. Meanwhile, both enjoy the affection of the public and have long been on the show.