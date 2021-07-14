From the government’s surprise at the “unprecedented nature” of the sentence to the “complete failure” for the opposition

(Photo: NurPhoto via .)

Another earthquake on the already shaky political ground. The Constitutional Court has overturned the first state of alarm of the Government, decreed on March 14, 2020 and which included national home confinement.

The sentence has provoked a wave of reactions that has started from the Moncloa Palace itself. The Government has assured that it is already studying the sentence, on which they show their respect and their “surprise” at the “unprecedented nature”. In a statement, Moncloa defends that the Royal Decree of the State of Alarm was “essential to save lives” and reminds Vox, promoter of the appeal to the TC, that they also voted in favor in the first extension.

His words have come minutes after the leader of the extreme right, Santiago Abascal, proclaimed victory in his own way. “The greatest violation of rights in history was unconstitutional. Only Vox voted against and only VOX appealed to the Constitutional Court to defend the rights and freedoms of the Spanish ”.

However, he, like other members of the party and even the official account, forget or omit what the Government tells them, that Vox voted in favor of the first extension of the state of alarm, in the session from March 25 to 26, 2020 And they were not the only ones to refuse later, as the CUP did as well and, later on, PP, ERC, Junts or Compromís, among others.

The number two of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, also celebrates the ruling by charging the inks against the Government, of which he points out that his legal response to the pandemic was “a complete disaster.”

“Pablo Casado warned about it and the Constitutional Court confirms it. The state of alarm was unconstitutional and the Autonomous Communities do not know what to apply now to fight the virus ”, adds García Egea.

Another who has come forward as soon as he knows the decision of the TC has been Toni Canto, who is now responsible for the Spanish Office commissioned by Díaz Ayuso. The former Citizen (and other formations) assures that what the High Court has brought down is the “first state of alarm by Pedro Sánchez.”

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE