The coronavirus quarantine arrived in Argentina in the midst of a harvest season for various food products, and there are many actors involved in the supply chain who have expressed concern about possible obstacles that may occur to the arrival from the field to households with fresh food. In this context, where the volume available for sale will surely be affected in some way, it is more necessary than ever to reduce losses.

“In the case of fruits and vegetables, the loss of food amounts to a third of what is produced. It is a lot, but it is difficult to perceive gravity because it is distributed in different stages: in the field, when specimens that due to size or appearance do not meet the established parameters of quality and aesthetics are discarded; in distribution and sales, especially due to the interruption of the cold chain and conservation problems; and finally at the hands of consumers, when they waste some parts, they store them in inappropriate conditions or they buy too much and they spoil. In our country, this damage is especially concentrated in the environmental phase, “explains Ariel Vicente, a researcher at Conicet and head of the Research Laboratory for Agro-industrial Products at the Faculty of Agricultural and Forest Sciences of the National University of La Plata (LIPA, FCAyF, UNLP).

Dedicated to research in post-harvest technology -that is, the period from when the products are collected from the crop to their consumption- Vicente assures that “although some problems related to vegetable losses require the generation of new knowledge or development of novel techniques, in many cases it is simply necessary to use existing strategies, where it is only necessary to make them known, share them, and accompany their implementation ”.

Among those strategies, the scientist lists, for example, process fruits and vegetables that are thrown away due to aesthetic defects or use technologies that allow the temperature of the products to be lowered to extend their shelf life. In this sense, the scientist emphasizes the importance of working closely with producers and giving them participation from the beginning, “so that research is generated in response to the real problems that afflict them and not vice versa.”

For her part, Analía Concellón, also a researcher at Conicet and the Center for Research and Development in Food Cryotechnology (CIDCA, CONICET-UNLP-CICPBA), explains: “We addressed the physiological and biochemical aspects of the plant to understand the processes it undergoes and then to be able to think of strategies to cancel or delay the signs of deterioration and extend their useful life ”.

“If the quintero can reserve the harvest in the shade and in a cool place until they pick it up, even with a tarp or net, it already makes a difference”, details the specialist. In this sense, but thinking about the products that are exported, Concellón highlights that “the cold of the trucks is crucial”, and assures: “Large companies know it, that is why some install control devices of what is called the Thermal history, to know if at any point in the journey the driver parked the vehicle in the sun’s rays with the engine off. “

Regarding the temperature, Concellón explains that the vegetables are divided into three main groups: the tropical ones, such as the banana or the avocado, which must be stored at least at 13 degrees Celsius; the subtropical ones, for example the eggplant and the tomato, which resist up to 10 ° C; and those that perfectly withstand 0 ° C, such as strawberries, apples and leafy vegetables, among others that do not suffer cold damage. The first two, on the other hand, do experience modifications such as depressions and brown spots on the skin, which are indications of alterations at a higher level: that of their nutritional properties.

The specialists agree that greengrocers and neighborhood businesses are the ones that “take the worst part” when faced with inappropriate post-harvest handling. On this aspect, Concellón points to the use of fans as one of the most damaging, since “the only thing it does is steal the environmental humidity, and consequently dehydrate the products. It’s like their money is evaporating without them realizing it. ” A merchant who bought ten kilos of aubergine -the scientist continues- and does not have the right temperature, after three days she will have nine, and by week there will be eight, in addition to a lot of wrinkled and withered specimens that she will not be able to sell to consumers.

About preservation in the home, specialists also point to details that may seem minor but that are still harmful, such as Hitting fruits and vegetables in the bag during shopping, as those small impacts shorten shelf life by several days. “It is important to find out about the possibility of freezing some raw and cooked foods, as well as learning about dehydration or canning methods to take advantage of them in other ways if they are not consumed at the moment”Vicente adds.