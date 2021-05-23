from the emptiness in the stadiums to the constant controversy of the arbitrations and the VAR

The Atlético de Madrid will lift his 11th trophy as league champion, in one of the most unusual seasons in memory. The pandemic collaterally touches everything that has been happening in this campaign that puts its brooch with the mattress title, and that It is not known if in a more normal year it would have ended with the same result.

It cannot be ignored that the 2020/2021 campaign has been played in a very different context due to the health situation, but many other factors have come into play that are not explained only by the restrictions.

The Pandemic League

There will be those who take away his merit and who give him an extra, but the truth is that Atlético has triumphed in a anomalous campaign. At the beginning of the season, numerous games were canceled due to the successive positives that were appearing, to the point that it was not settled until April 2021 when they all reached the equality of matches played.

Atlético was one of the worst hit teams, with an outbreak of up to 6 simultaneous positives in the middle of February, one of the critical moments of the season.

Added to this is the absence of the public. Simeone is a very canchero coach, one of those who likes to encourage the fans to give their people wings. Not surprisingly, this has been a year in which the home factor has been less noticeable (In some cases it has even been counterproductive) and Atlético has not escaped this situation.

The emptiness of the fields It has caused that even the strategies have to change, since now the orders, complaints, screams and even the kicks were heard perfectly.

The constant arbitration controversy

Not even a global pandemic can prevent referees from being in the spotlight. This year perhaps with more virulence than in others, the complaints about the decisions (or the absence of them) from both the referee of the field and the court VOR they have truffled practically all the days.

In this sense, young and old have been aggrieved almost equally. Some clubs, such as Cádiz in the mouth of its president, came to complain with official statements, claiming a supposed black hand against him and asking for more clarity. This is one of the great pending subjects of the RFEFBut not only: also in UEFA competitions, such as the Champions League or the Europa League, there have been protests. The VAR it does not just deliver the expected justice.

The institutional crisis of Barça

Seen in perspective, Barça can give thanks that at least they have finished on the league podium. The campaign began in the midst of Messi wanting to leave the club, a total war against Josep Maria Bartomeu which led to a resignation and elections, a half-season with a management board and the triumphant return of Joan Laporta.

Along the way, the economic shortcomings of the culé team have been exposed, the crisis of results (elimination of Champions included), the doubts around Koeman but also a time of a certain resurrection, a final arreón in which it seemed that they were going to be able to rise and go up to lift the title. They were left with the desire.

The downturn of Barcelona and Real Madrid

You have to go back to the 2007-08 season to see a league champion with less than 86 points. Atlético de Madrid have managed to make the most of their results, not only thanks to their victories, but also to the downturn of their rivals.

The factors are multiple to explain that Barça and Madrid, although they have fought to the end, ended up giving up. From the external situation of the Blaugrana club through the huge amount of injuries of the white (they have exceeded 55), the equality above has been the general trend throughout the campaign. It has even allowed the Seville be a candidate until there were two days left before the end of the tournament.

The old duopoly between meringues and culés, or the monopolies that caused champions on matchday 34 or 35 was not repeated this year.

To this factor must be added others, such as deep downturn of Valencia, a regular in the upper area who has ended up fooling around for not descending until relatively recently.

The signings that come out … and those that don’t

You cannot understand Atlético de Madrid’s season without Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan left FC Barcelona for free and became the leader of the mattress attack, which in the absence of Joao Felix (one of the big disappointments) has saved team furniture.

On the contrary, among their rivals the new faces have not worked so well. Another season more Hazard He closes with more news for his injuries than for his performance, while Barcelona have thrown themselves into the arms of the everlasting Messi.