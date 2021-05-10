from the crossing with the umpire to take pictures with his cell phone

In recent months the name of Benoit paire began to sound louder in the circuit ATP, but not punctually for his tennis, but rather because of his scandals on the court. To the already known antecedents of the French, in the last hours a new and controversial crossing with the umpire of the party that played against Stefano Travaglia for the first round of the Masters 1000 in Rome.

On this occasion, the tennis player starred a tense discussion with umpire Carlos Bernardes, after a ball was sung to him outside that for him had bounced inside the court. So, without thinking twice, he went to his bank, He grabbed his cell phone and went to the pit to take photos that would prove that the ball had entered.

Immediately, the judge caught his eye and Paire’s response was even more controversial: “You can’t give me a fine. How much is it? I pay for it”. Furthermore, he added: “If that ball has been out, I throw myself from the top of the stadium. “

After the scandal, for which he received a warning, the French tennis player lost 6-4 and 6-3 and thus extended his bad streak of results in this 2021: he only won 2 of the 14 games he played.

