After the success both in cinemas and online of ‘The mystery of Father Po’ and ‘Reborn: Father Po changed their lives’, the leading distributor of cinema with values ​​in Spain, European Dreams Factory, premiered the third feature film by Jos Mara Zavala , ‘Wojtyla. Research‘, given the circumstances exclusively online next Friday May 8.

In his third project, the director and screenwriter Jos Mara Zavala delves into the past of one of the great saints in the recent history of the Catholic Church, with a plot and research that will allow the viewer to meet the person behind the pontiff San Juan Paul II.

The film has the outstanding participation of, among others, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, personal secretary of John Paul II for almost 40 years; from Wojtyla’s cause of canonization postulator, Slawomir Oder; Valentina Alazraki, correspondent for Televisa in the Vatican for more than 30 years; or Shawn Carney, the president of the Pro Life “40 days for life” movement.

‘Wojtyla. Research‘It also offers the viewer a series of unspoken testimonies of the intercession of John Paul II as one of the greatest saints of the 20th century.

In the words of its director, the film “offers for the first time the documents and photographs of the Communist secret archives in Poland, according to which John Paul II was subjected to close surveillance and wiretapping from 1946 and even his pontificate. In the film his Centennial even brings to light for the first time the existence of a plan to poison the Roman Pontiff about which the British secret services once reported to the Vatican leadership. “

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the European Dreams Factory has provided the following form to receive the rental of this production from Piucho Films between Spain, the United States and Poland on Friday May 8, the day of its launch.

