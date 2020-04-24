Coronavirus is an economic earthquake of global reach and unpredictable size.

By Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí / Martín Szulman

The panic in politics, or in the markets, is very contagious. The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) defines it as follows: “From extreme fear or terror produced by the threat of imminent danger, and which is often collective and contagious.” Its root comes from the Greek word marenguakös. This refers to the panic terror that the travelers felt at the crossroads of the roads, when the demigod Pan, similar to a faun with horns and goat’s lower extremities, appeared to them. The fear that aroused in them made them take the wrong path, those who, stunned and disoriented by their appearance, fled from it.

John Kenneth Galbraith (1908-2006), a renowned Canadian postwar economist, wrote in his famous work The Great Crash (1954) that panic was the main emotion expressed by stock investors during the crash of ’29, which, consequently , guided his behavior. A hypothesis of panic as a trigger for the collapse of Wall Street that, although it has not been universally accepted, some of his colleagues, although with a more economical and less socio-psychological interpretation, have ended up giving it relevance.

Precisely in this line, the economist Irving Fisher (1867-1947) chose to speak, instead, of psychological declines (“the psychological short swing”, in English), a term coined to define the declines of the markets for emotional reasons . For Fisher, emotions operated as a way to make sense of the inexplicability of stock market behavior.: If the stock price exceeded its underlying value, it was because investors were driven by the excess of another emotion: enthusiasm; if, after the crash, they fell below the quoted value, Fisher attributed it to investor panic. He was determined to try to show that the stock trends were moving away from rational predictions, which was somewhat irrational and distorting. For the economist, that something that he could not explain was nothing other than the interaction of emotions with markets.

This binary and dual discussion about the rationality (or irrationality) of emotions, and their intervention in market decisions, is explained by John Marsh, professor at the University of Pennsylvania. In his article on how emotions affect the stock market, Marsh argues that more and more psychologists, philosophers, and neurologists have concluded that emotions are not necessarily irrational. Rather, they belong to the order of the rational. He adds that it is possible to think that these, due to their inseparable nature of human nature, are strongly present in the market, even when it seems to be rational and perfect.

Almost a century after that outbreak, the capitalist system is going through another deep systemic crisis, which some even dare to point out as the strongest in its history, due to the paralysis of practically all sectors of production on a global scale. The coronavirus crisis has spread rapidly worldwide, causing changes in our behaviors and our subjectivities.

According to data from the recent Kantar Covid-19 Barometer, a survey with more than 30,000 cases in more than 50 countries worldwide, three out of four citizens say they are concerned about the situation caused by this pandemic. Furthermore, of the total universe, 41% emphasize being very concerned. In the case of Spain, this variable shoots up and reaches practically all Spaniards and Spaniards (86%). Furthermore, more than half of them (55%) also accentuate that feeling.

When inquiring about the reason for the concern, the economic question appears in the ‘top of mind’ of the Spanish. This particular uneasiness at the march of the economy pushes Spain to the last ranks of optimism (another central emotion in this crisis), compared to other countries regarding confidence in recovery after the crisis. Thus, only one in five citizens trust that, once the pandemic has been overcome, there will be speed in that recovery; a figure not less if we compare it with the first epicenter of the virus, China, where despite the high number of affected population, 65% trust in the normalization of post-crisis economic life.

V VUCA moment ’

The Army War College, a nearly 120-year-old educational institution of the United States Army, coined the term ‘VUCA ’ (English acronym for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) to describe the reality for which he had to prepare in the emerging multipolar world for the end of the Cold War.

As an example of this leap from the war arena to the corporate world, VUCA was later adopted by business leaders and economic management experts to describe the chaotic, turbulent and rapidly changing environment that the new normality has naturalized.

Departing from predictability in the economic sphere is an accurate description of the current moment, marked by the coronavirus crisis. Without it, there are no stages; and without scenarios there is no sustainability or security. The challenge for leaders during and after the crisis will be, more than ever, to provide certainties.

Blows of optimism

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re done, announced White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland early on March 25, after leaving the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after arduous talks. In this way, the leaders of the White House and the Senate reached a historic pact, by which they agreed on a package that will inject 2 trillion dollars into the world’s main economy to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

At the blow of the coronavirus, the coup or shock of the State to the market. Like a boxer who takes a hit and knows he needs to take another to fight. This determination of the Executive Power and the Legislative of EE. USA it has done nothing but inject optimism (and support) into the markets, after sharp declines of up to 10% on Wall Street. In this sense, this backlash from the main institutions of the American democratic system has produced a very clear effect: the Dow Jones accumulated earnings of around 14% at the end of the week. All this one day after it became the country with the most cases of infected people in the world.

Pessimism of intelligence, optimism of will

Positive and negative emotions can cause unpredictable results. Just a month ago, COVID-19 was a mere flu. A few days later, the virus that causes it was already classified as the black swan of 2020. Now, without a doubt, it is an economic earthquake of global reach and unpredictable size. The Spanish Stock Exchange, a privileged witness to this, suffered it on Thursday the 26th in its own flesh: the IBEX registered the biggest drop in its history, a decrease of 14.06%. Since the spread of the epidemic across Europe, the 35 strongest companies in the Spanish stock market have lost around 235,000 million euros of market capitalization.

Pessimism is as contagious as optimism. Fear mobilizes as much as joy; they are opposite, but with equal strength. Moods are today the true social thermometers. The reinvention of the economic and financial system, but also of the social fabrics, must be accompanied by strong emotions to provide certainty. Optimism in the future and in life expectations is one of them.

Italian thinker Antonio Gramsci once said: “I am a pessimist because of my intelligence, but an optimist because of my will.” Optimism is a way of living and facing the present, which applies (also) in politics and finance.

Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí @antonigr, communication advisor

Martín Szulman, @martinszulman, consultant in political communication at I thinkgrama

(Article published in: Public Agenda – El País, 04/13/2020)