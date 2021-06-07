From the couch! Kim Kardashian poses in flirty clothes | .

The socialite and American businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a new publication where she is very flirtatious with an impressive outfit, feeling very comfortable lying in an armchair.

One of the celebrities and celebrities of social networks is undoubtedly the owner of the brand SKIMS who for more than 14 years has been surprising us with his private life and the controversies in which he has been involved.

This new publication was shared on his official Instagram account two days ago, with more than 1 million 700 thousand red hearts and 11.5 thousand comments from a new account Kim kardashian he conquered his followers which amount to 226 million.

The funny thing about his post is that he wrote “Rise and Shine“the translation is” rise and shine “, Kim mentioned if there would be someone who would sing it without the voice of her younger sister Kylie jenner who on one occasion showed us her talents as a singer when she entered her little Stormi’s room and mentioned these words with a melodious voice, since then she has always been asked to “sing”.

Kim Kardashian was wearing gray jeans, which by the way is now the new fashion that is in trend today, use this type of garment that is a bit loose from the legs as in line “A”, the businesswoman also wears A leather sleeveless top, it seems to be crocodile from the front part, this garment is two tones, one green and on the sides it has a kind of brown gradient.

In the first Photo She is reclining on a gray armchair, which is leaning against a wall also of the same tone, it seems to be a room a bit cold because of the range of colors.

Already in the second image we see the older sister of Khloé kardashian His full body figure appears and we can see that his pants are long and that he is wearing strappy shoes, Kim is in the same pose only that the photo appears already complete.

In the third and last image she is already seated, curiously she appears with her eyes closed, that is how her makeup can be fully appreciated, which this time was not so loaded, since she decided to use beige and warm tones just to soften her beautiful and characteristic face.

It seems that the beautiful Kardashian is taking a break from promoting her new SKIMS lines, since she has since April 26 that she has not shared her brand content on her official Instagram account.

On the contrary, the businesswoman has undoubtedly concentrated on showing us her exquisite figure with flashy swimsuits and also several quite elegant outfits, in addition to spending time with his family, as I have observed in his Instagram posts.

Like every famous person and with a lot of work, the American businesswoman, model and celebrity also takes time to enjoy her children, as well as her family, as in several publications she has shared us very excited.

There is no doubt that despite her multiple tasks and activities, Kim Kardashian always has time not only to pamper her children and family but also her followers who are constantly aware of what she publishes.

Kim Kardashian continues to be a great role model to date not only because of how successful her career has been, but also because of how beautiful she is and the care she takes not only towards her person but also with her figure.