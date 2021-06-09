From the Chinese art of cutting paper to a breakthrough in soft robotics

A limitation that robotics has always dragged down is the difficulty to properly grasp soft objects and with other consistencies but that they are fragile. Holding them too loosely can cause them to fall off and become damaged. Holding them too tight can also damage them. When handling objects of this kind, it is also important to choose at how many points the force will be applied and what those points will be. Holding an object with the consistency of flan in the palm of your hand can prevent it from falling apart. Taking it from the side implies that it will break there. Our daily knowledge of objects means that without even realizing it we manipulate them in the ideal way in each case. However, this is so simple for us, it constitutes a challenge for the conventional robotic hands or grippers.

Mechanical engineering specialists at Boston University in the United States have devised an imaginative way to take advantage of a traditional artistic technique of Japanese culture to give robotic hands and pliers the delicacy and breadth of grip suitable for them to easily grasp objects. as described.

The kirigami, just like him origami (or origami), are arts that have traditionally been used to make complex paper figures with no other actions than folding or cutting it. In recent years, origami has undergone a renaissance in the context of new technologies and now the same is happening to kirigami.

Douglas Holmes of Boston University investigates how materials change shape when they are bent or deformed by external forces. In a new study, he, Yi Yang and Katherine Vella, the latter two also from the aforementioned university, designed soft robotic tweezers taking inspiration from kirigami, essentially the traditional Japanese art of cutting paper, and also a bit from origami (basically the art of folding paper).

By cutting plastic sheets into specific shapes and then bending them in a certain way, the piece of plastic is transformed into a clamp that can safely pick up objects of different sizes, weights, shapes and degrees of fragility.

Using the kirigami technique, Holmes, Yang and Vella have developed tweezers so small that they can pick up a single grain of sand, and tweezers large enough to hold a bottle of water.

Soft robotic tweezers inspired by kirigami. (Image: Devin Hahn and Aaron Hwang, Boston University)

The researchers hope that this research will make an important contribution to the emerging field of soft robotics.

The technical details of this advance have been published by its authors in the academic journal Science Robotics, under the title of “Grasping with kirigami shells”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)