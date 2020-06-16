The fans, the votes, the gigantic stage, the impossible styles, the presentation videos of each country – only surpassed in their genre by the bucolic-tourist interludes of the broadcast of the New Year’s Concert in Vienna – and that patriotic itch that is Wake up when you see that the subject of your country is sinking in the classification and, then, suddenly, it no longer seems so weak, you like even a little, much more than others who get 50 points. If you take all of this away from Eurovision, what are you left with? The songs.

As this year the gala has not been held for reasons that, less in Nuñez de Balboa, are already known to all, the organization decided, in a highly risky movement, to make a television program with only the performances, each from home. One result is that that remained: the songs. Tackling these issues without the protection of confetti, flags, sequins and clothing three sizes smaller than recommended by any cardiovascular specialist is something we hope we don’t have to do again. Not only because of the pandemic, but because, without wrapping, listening to these songs makes you notice many things – not a positive one – that could go unnoticed at the gala.

The favorite, and also one of the few songs that does not seem to have been created by a robot that did not pass the last ITV and was withdrawn from circulation and destined for little thinking tasks, was the Bulgarian representative, Tears getting sober, performed by Victoria . The cut has more than considerable merit. Not because it is especially brilliant – it is more than correct, almost good – but because it meets all the tics that are repeated in 80% of the songs presented this year, and still manages to rise above all of them. If these compositions are a reliable barometer of what is happening in Eutropa right now, we can affirm that almost every home on the continent houses a piano, Billie Eilish’s record, a yoga mat and a broken heart. Victoria wins thanks to an adhesive melody and a production whose greatest virtue is shyness

A step below walked the Romanian representative. Roxen’s Alcohol You is another piano ballad spiced with light electronic touches and plenty of synthetic strings. Works. Behind her, Grow would sneak onto the podium, the song presented by the Netherlands and performed by Jeangu Macrooy. Another ballad, of course. This, without any ambition to sound contemporary. He begins by counting as the main value not to disturb and ends up placing himself somewhere in between and undetermined between the Beatles and Take That. Perfect for the credits of some love and serendipity comedy.

Behind the Bulgarian Victoria, the bookmakers placed Lithuania, a country that lent On fire from The Roop. We suppose that this song exemplifies the idea of ​​beach bar music in the Baltic Sea. Another firm candidate was the Swiss. Répondez-moi, from Gjon’s Tears. Its greatest merit: being sung in French, when even the theme presented by France (for France!) Comes with the chorus in English (in English!). For the rest, it is more or less the same as Bulgaria or Romania, but in the last bit of intensity. The other two favorites were even worse.

Russia (Little big, by Uno) goes crazy and creates an Acqua-like hybrid of Caribbean and Eurobeat rhythms, which is a horror, but represents the current reality of the country from which it comes better than any. Meanwhile, Italy plays Italy and gives us an excited and painful piano that insists more on liking itself than liking it. It’s like someone’s attempt to seduce a girl and end up stealing her mother’s heart.

The recovery of a classic group in low hours for the event has been carried out this year by Belgium, which featured Hooverphonic, a band from the nineties attached to the friendliest faction of trip hop. The combo remains the same as always: neither like nor dislike. For its part, the crazy theme, the one that could really make you change your mind when watching the performance was that of Azerbaijan, which added to the prevailing codes of piano and friendly noises, added a touch of theatricality, placing its Cleopatra in an orbit close to the Madonna of Madame X.

And of course, in the end, Spain. Blas Cantó’s theme, Universo, was ranked 30th in the betting. His greatest merit, listened to by others – this, you either calibrate by comparison or it slips out of your hands – was being totally disconnected from the prevailing trends. The whispering and classic ballad – the Italian is almost glitch house compared to the Spanish – seems to be an exclusively ours thing. It makes us unique. Not in the same way that ham or Andrés Iniesta do, but something is something, in a contest that has become the musical representation of that of going to Prague and ending up buying in a Zara.