From the bed Ana Cheri shows her curves in a flirty top

The modelAmerican businesswoman and celebrity Ana Cheri conquered her followers thanks to a flirty photo in which she appears on her bed wearing tiny clothes, revealing her charms.

Is Photo He shared it on Instagram a few months ago, on August 9, 2020 when we were still in a pandemic, which apparently we are still in it.

For this flirtatious star of social networks, showing off her figure is no problem, practically any garment that Ana Cheri use will make it look perfect.

These garments are made of cotton, so when you stretch them, they ended up being a bit transparent, noting that I had nothing on, only those garments.

The enormous charms of the model were a little visible to her followers who gave her more than 230 thousand red hearts and more than two thousand comments.

Good vibes Sunday morning, have a nice day, “said Ana Cheri.

For Ana Cheri, her followers are the most important thing she has in her social networks, they themselves give her love and this is reciprocal, therefore she constantly consents to her followers in her publications and often sends them greetings.