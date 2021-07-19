From the beach! Noelia sunbathes in a white swimsuit | Instagram

How will you remember Noelia, a great success interpreter for more than 20 years, just returned to captivate her fans again thanks to a video where the flirtatious celebrity appears wearing a flirtatious white swimsuit.

On several occasions we have had the opportunity to see Noelia from the balcony of his apartment, showing off his figure in tiny outfits, having in the background a beautiful landscape that overlooks the beach.

On this occasion it was precisely from the beach that she delighted her millions of fans through a video where she is once again showing us her beautiful curves very flirtatious.

The same ones that have left millions speechless either when viewing photos, videos or directly in their presentations, which by the way is close to reappearing on stage with their tour 2021-2022 both in the United States, Mexico, Latin America and Europe.

Under an umbrella the pretty singer She is sitting on a towel on a bunk, only a few small parts of her body get a bit of the sun, while she shows us part of her cute one-sleeved swimsuit, which tends to get lost a bit among her charms. .

Although it is one piece, this flirty swimsuit leaves Noelia’s waist uncovered on one side, matching the sleeve alone, so only one side holds up.

The song that is heard in the background is another of her successes, which by the way accompany her in much of its content, this time we listen to “Tarzan girl“This being one of his most recent singles that are surely part of his dead album entirely in English which he had announced for a couple of months.

For 4 hours the interpreter of “I did not fail“, shared this new video, which has more than 21 thousand views so far.

Surely the objective of it was adamas to show off his charms to pamper his followers, who have been giving him their full support since he released his most recent hit and which has become one of the most downloaded songs.