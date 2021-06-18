From the beach, Ivana Nadal shows her curves without a bra and in a thong

Ivana nadal He often uses his Instagram account to share his best moments with his followers and, why not, to show his spectacular figure.

Owner of a sculptural body, the driver had no compunction to upload some postcards where she appears sitting on a beach, while posing with her back to the camera without a bra and with a nude thong with which she flaunted her shapely hips.

“You are definitely more of a goddess every day that Ivana 😍 ♥ ️🤎”, “How beautiful you are ❤️❤️” and “Bombonazo 🔥🔥”, are some of the good comments they wrote to Argentina in the publication.

(Swipe to see the images)

A few weeks ago, Ivana Nadal surprised her more than 2.6 million fans when she dared to show herself completely naked, and also took the opportunity to send an extensive and forceful message of acceptance.

“Those marks on my skin that made me doubt my worth for so long… Perhaps few know, but my spiritual awakening had a lot to do with my body. With my physique, with my packaging as such. I didn’t know how to think otherwise. Until I understood that it is MY TEMPLE. The place where my soul lives, my universe👁✨

Did you ever think about it? Have you ever thanked your body for giving you the ability to exist on this earthly plane? Did you ever hug? Did you speak to yourself with love? With compassion? If you still haven’t dared, DO IT. Self-love begins with ACCEPTING YOU ”, it reads as part of the text that he published.

It may interest you:

Photos of Kim Kardashian playing tennis in a tiny thong and nude top

Esperanza Gómez drives her fans crazy posing with sensual lingerie

Lana Rhoades Wants All Her Videos Removed From The Internet After Bad Experience In Adult Cinema