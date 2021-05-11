From the beach, Andrea Legarreta looks more than her charm | Instagram

Did a mermaid escape from the sea? Yes, the truth is that it seems that the beautiful Andrea Legarreta escaped to the beach to get into the dreams of Internet users, showing off more than her charm from this paradisiacal place for social networks.

The beautiful conductor of the Today Program She decided to leave her followers speechless by sharing a photo like few times, showing off her beauty and curves to the fullest. Such seems to be the actress, who is more than proud of her figure at 49 years of age and after having become a mother twice.

Andrea Legarreta escaped to the beach, where she decided to lie on the sand to enjoy nature and, in turn, her loyal followers to enjoy her anatomy. The wife of Erik rubin She took the opportunity to show off her curves in a small, colorful swimsuit that covered very little of her beautiful skin and only the most essential of the “must not see.”

It is more than evident that the television presenter and companion of Galilea Montijo He was having a great time in this place, everything says the expression on his face that denotes relaxation and happiness.

This photograph was shared by the star host of the Hoy Program last Sunday, May 9, sharing that it would be spectacular sunrise in this way on a Sunday; however, he asked that it be another Sunday, since it was not even that, but it was a photo of the memory.

ADMIRE ANDREA’S BEAUTY HERE

Waking up like this on Sunday … ☀️ Another clear Sunday …

Because today was not Good Sunday loves !!! ♥ ️ #TakeMeBack #I Want to Return #Beach #zihuatanejo #Beach

More than one hundred thousand people including Eugenio Derbez’s wife, Alessandra Rosaldo reacted to the photograph of Andrea Legarreta Martínez and the comment box of the famous social network filled with hearts and compliments for the famous.

Most likely this photograph corresponds to Andrea’s past and recent vacations, in which she showed off next to Érik and could just as well go through some new honeymoons. Currently, the family is very active at work.

The daughters of Legarreta and Rubín were already part of the artistic environment for some years ago, and were even part of musical theater, but it seems their careers have already taken a more serious tone with their foray into television and music.